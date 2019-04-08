9 Innovative Lightweight Running Shoes You Can Buy on Amazon Now

Runners on the street in the Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo.

Not all runners look for the same things in a performance shoe. But one common demand in a sneaker is the weight.

Running enthusiasts, especially those who run long distances, don’t want something heavy on their feet. Instead, a lighter silhouette is often desired. Recognizing this, several top-tier brands in the marketplace offer road-ready styles for men that weigh less than 10 ounces — and they can be found on Amazon.

Although the looks that brands such as Asics, Saucony and Brooks offer are light in weight, they don’t sacrifice the latest and greatest in tech, including cushioning and upper material innovations.

Things to keep in mind

Heavier running shoes make you use more energy. Why work harder when a lightweight shoe could solve the problem?

The further you run, the more the added weight of a heavier shoe will impact the energy you expend.

Long distance running experts have also noted that lighter-weight shoes often help you sense the ground better.

Don’t just buy a shoe because it’s lightweight. You may miss out on other features or benefits your feet require.

Below, shop nine of the best lightweight performance running shoes for men on Amazon from the best brands in the industry.

Saucony Kinvara 10

Saucony’s latest look in the Kinvara franchise boasts the brand’s energy-returning Everun platform, a beloved tech among diehard runners. The smooth ride paired with its light weight (it weighs 7.8 ounces) makes this a must-have shoe for someone logging serious miles.

Saucony Kinvara 10 CREDIT: Saucony

Asics DynaFlyte 3

Not only is the shoe lightweight, coming in at 9.07 ounces, it’s also loaded with tech. Asics pairs its longtime cushioning platform, Gel, with its new acclaimed innovation, FlyteFoam, to provide both responsiveness and shock absorption.

Brooks Ravenna 10

For the runner in need of extra support, Brooks equipped the Ravenna 10 — coming in at just 9.4 ounces — with its new GuideRails system. The brand paired it with an internal bootie for a snug fit and a midsole with added forefoot foam.

Brooks Ravenna 10 CREDIT: Brooks

Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo

The shoe, which boasts Nike ZoomX energy-returning cushioning, weighs in at 8.4 ounces. It also features a heel collar that tapers away from the runner’s Achilles for comfort.

Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo CREDIT: Nike

New Balance Fresh Foam Beacon

New Balance built the Fresh Foam Beacon with ample cushioning for a plush ride but still kept it light, weighing just 7.5 ounces. It also features a breathable engineered knit and synthetic upper.

New Balance Fresh Foam Beacon CREDIT: New Balance

Altra Escalante 1.5

Zero-drop shoe lovers should enjoy the Altra Escalante 1.5, which weighs just 7.9 ounces. The style features the brand’s responsive Dual-Nature midsole tech.

Altra Escalante 1.5 CREDIT: Altra

Reebok Fast Flexweave

Reebok may not be the first brand that comes to mind in running, but it makes solid shoes for the activity. The style — which is built for speed training, among other activities — features the brand’s durable and flexible Flexweave upper material.

Reebok Fast Flexweave CREDIT: Reebok

Mizuno Wave Rider 22

Weighing in at 9.6 ounces is the Mizuno Wave Rider 22, a performance style built with the brand’s soft and durable U4icX midsole compound and a durable and breathable engineered mesh upper.

Mizuno Wave Rider 22 CREDIT: Mizuno

Adidas Adizero Adios 4

Boost is arguably the best and most popular cushioning in sneakers today, and this sneaker features the responsive material. The 8-ounce shoe also boasts Continental Rubber outsoles for traction whether the road is dry or wet.

Adidas Adizero Adios 4 CREDIT: Adidas

