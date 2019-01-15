Kim Kardashian Confirms Fourth Child: 6 Trendy Kicks for the Baby Boy

Following weeks of speculation, Kim Kardashian finally confirmed that she and husband Kanye West are expecting their fourth child, a boy, via a surrogate. The reality star shared the exciting news on last night’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” where she appeared alongside sisters Kourtney and Khloe. When host Andy Cohen asked Kardashian if she and West were “working on another child,” she replied, “We are. Yes, yes. We do [know the due date], and it’s sometime soon.”

The 38-year-old then shocked her sisters by revealing the baby’s gender. “I can’t believe you’re telling everybody,” Kourtney said, prompting Kim to respond: “Well, it’s out there,” referring to the many news and gossip sites that have already reported on what had up until then been only rumors.

Kardashian admitted to Cohen that she was “drunk” at her recent Christmas Eve party and let the secret slip to a few friends, setting spark to the rumors. “I told some people, but I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk,” she said.

Kardashian and West are already parents to son Saint, 3, and daughters North, 5, and Chicago, who turns 1 today and was also born via surrogate. Kardashian has previously talked about she and her husband’s wish to have a large family. On an October 2018 episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” she told friend Larsa Pippen: “Kanye wants to have more. He’s been harassing me. He wants like seven. He’s like stuck on seven.”

Judging by his fashion-loving siblings and their endless parade of trendy outfits, the newest West kid will have quite the stylish wardrobe. Here are a few cool kicks we’d like to see the new baby boy wearing.

Gucci Baby Ace sneaker

Gucci’s Ace sneaker has been spotted on the feet of countless celebrities. This stylish version for babies combines a classic red, white and blue color palette and a sporty jacquard stripe across the top.

Gucci Baby Ace sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Vans Sk8-Hi crib shoe

There’s a reason why it’s a classic: Debuted in 1978, Vans’ classic Sk8-Hi sneaker remains as stylish and popular as ever. And it’s even more irresistible shrunken down to a teeny-tiny infant size.

Vans Sk8-Hi crib shoe. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Adidas Swift Run J sneaker

This sleek Adidas style captures the latest sneaker trends with its socklike knit upper and tonal color scheme. Black is the perfect goes-with-everything color for a baby boy’s wardrobe.

Adidas Swift Run J sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Burberry Beech crib shoe

Burberry’s classic check print adds a kick of style to this simple Velcro-strap sneaker, detailed with a black rubber toe cap.

Burberry Beech crib shoe. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nike Cortez Basic TXT SE sneaker

Buffalo plaid is all over the fashion scene at the moment. Nike puts its spin on the trend, adding the outdoorsy print to its retro Cortez jogger for babies.

Nike Cortez Basic TXT SE sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Freshly Picked Oxford crib shoe

Celebrity favorite Freshly Picked puts a modern twist on the classic baby moccasin with its sophisticated lace-up oxford silhouette. The distressed olive-green leather makes the shoe a versatile complement to both casual and dressier outfits.

Freshly Picked Oxford crib shoe. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

North West Tries on Kim Kardashian’s $550 Prada Flame Heels

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Kids Have Surprisingly Affordable Shoe Style

Kim Kardashian Wows Miami in a Figuring-Hugging Dress and Strappy Blue Heels