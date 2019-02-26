Keds and Dusen Dusen’s New Sneaker Collab Is a Technicolor Dream

Keds and Dusen Dusen have teamed up on a playful sneaker collection filled with vibrant pops of color. This marks the first time the classic sneaker company and womenswear brand have collaborated.

Dusen Dusen designer Ellen Van Dusen — known for her bold women’s clothing and home goods — said she was inspired to work with Keds because of the brand’s focus on women’s shoes.

“Keds is the first sneaker company to make shoes for women, which I think is so cool,” Van Dusen said in a statement. “During the period of time the brand launched, the concept that making shoes comfortable for women was considered an innovative idea. It’s crazy to think that this must have been a real risk for the company at the time. I’m happy to be working with a brand that has such forward thinking at its core and has opened the world up for women in a such a novel way.”

All of the sneakers in the eye-catching collection are available now and retail for $70.

In recent years, Keds has paired with several high-fashion brands for footwear. Most notably, Keds worked with Kate Spade New York on a line of glittery sneakers with bows as lacing. The Lexington, Mass.-based company also collaborated with Disney on Minnie Mouse-emblazoned sneakers that came in a range of colorways. Other partnerships have been with stationary brand Rifle Paper, French textile manufacturer Mahlia Kent and teenage clothing staple Hollister.

As with some of Keds’ past collabs, a main attraction of the Dusen Dusen sneakers is the bold patterns.

Shop the three styles from the collection below:

1. Keds x Dusen Dusen Champion Stripe

These adorable pastel-striped sneakers feature a cushioned foam footbed to keep you comfy on your feet throughout the day. Plus, the bold colorway provides a modern update to the classic sneaker style.

Keds x Dusen Dusen Champion Stripe CREDIT: Keds

2. Keds x Dusen Dusen Champion Spill Cream

With a cream base covered in colorful splotches in red, blue and yellow, these shoes provide a whimsical counterpart to your look. They pair perfectly with anything from skinny jeans to a minidress.

Keds x Dusen Dusen Champion Spill CREDIT: Keds

3. Keds x Dusen Dusen Champion Spill Green

The spill pattern is also available with a forest green base and pink, blue and red splotches. The darker shade makes the shoes more evening-appropriate.

Keds x Dusen Dusen Champion Spill CREDIT: Keds

