This ‘Sail Green’ J.Crew x Nike Killshot Sneaker Is Perfect for Spring

Nike and J.Crew have a new colorway of their popular Killshot sneaker out — and it’s designed with spring in mind.

The shoe is now out in “Sail Green,” with the swoosh and tab logos rendered in the springlike color. The Killshot was originally released in the ’70s as a tennis sneaker, but today J.Crew envisions it as more of a lifestyle shoe, perfect for pairing with everything from jeans to suits.

The J.Crew x Nike Killshot in “Spring Green.” CREDIT: Courtesy

Although a nylon mesh version of the sneaker dropped in March, the latest drop sees a return to the classic suede and leather fabrication. The kick features a clean execution, with swoosh branding on both the lateral and medial sides and a vintage-feeling gum sole.

A close-up look at the Nike x J.Crew Killshot sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy

The logo tabs at the back of the J.Crew x Nike Killshot. CREDIT: Courtesy

A bestseller, the Killshot boasts a low-profile design, making it a versatile, easy-to-wear choice.

While the kick is available in J.Crew stores now, shoppers won’t be able to cop it online until Wednesday, March 15. The shoe will be available in men’s sizes 6 through 13. As with previous Killshot releases, the “Sail Green” sneaker is priced at $90.

Prior drops have gone fast — with the white and navy Killshot 2 selling out within minutes of release following a March 2018 drop. Thankfully for the shoe’s many fans, it was restocked by J.Crew. Most sizes of the white and navy Killshot can currently be purchased on Jcrew.com for $90.

J. Crew’s Nike Killshot in white and navy. CREDIT: J.Crew

