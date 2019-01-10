Sign up for our newsletter today!

8 Incredible Deals from Foot Locker’s Extended Year-End Sale — Starting at $20

By Samantha Peters
Samantha Peters

Samantha Peters

More Stories By

View All
Footlocker sale
CREDIT: r.classen/Shutterstock

It’s a new year, but it looks as though some retailers are still not over 2018: Foot Locker recently extended its year-end deals through this weekend, which means there’s still time to shop sneakers and apparel for 30 to 50 percent off.

To help you sift through the seemingly endless options, we’ve rounded up our favorite pieces from the sale. From deals on the Vans Old Skool to staple Adidas tees, shop all the must-haves, below.

Saucony Freedom ISO

For that second-skin feel, the Saucony Freedom ISO features breathable stretch mesh and a proprietary fit system designed to mold to the shape of your foot. Originally $160, the pair has been slashed to $110.

Saucony Freedom ISO
Saucony Freedom ISO
CREDIT: Footlocker

Buy: Saucony Freedom ISO $110
Buy it

Adidas Cross-Up T-Shirt

Complete your workout wardrobe with this staple black tee from Adidas. Down from $40, the look is 50 percent off.

Adidas Cross-Up T-Shirt
Adidas cross-up t-shirt.
CREDIT: Footlocker

Buy: Adidas Cross-Up T-Shirt $20
Buy it

Nike Elite Courtside Shorts

A classic look in an ultra-comfortable finish, these Nike basketball shorts feature Dri-Fit technology to keep you dry and cool on the courts. Originally $40, they’re also half off.

Nike Elite Courtside Shorts
Nike Elite Courtside shorts
CREDIT: Footlocker

Buy: Nike Elite Courtside Shorts $20
Buy it

Vans Old Skool

Get $15 off this colorway of the iconic Vans Old Skool (originally $60), which rarely ever goes on sale.

Vans Old Skool
Vans Old Skool
CREDIT: Footlocker

Buy: Vans Old Skool $50
Buy it

New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz

Kick your runs into high gear with the New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz, complete with an 8mm offset for a natural, comfortable stride. Down from $80, the pair is now $50.

New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz
New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz
CREDIT: Footlocker

Buy: New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz $34.99
Buy it

Under Armour Drive 4 Low

Under Armour’s Drive Low basketball shoe offers optimal support with a high bootie construction and 3D shank wrapping up the sidewall. Discounted from $110, the style is now $70.

Under Armour Drive 4 Low
Under Armour Drive 4 Low
CREDIT: Footlocker

Buy: Under Armour Drive 4 Low $70
Buy it

Nike LeBron Soldier 11 SFG

Just as stylish and performance-driven as the latest LeBron model, the Soldier 11 SFG offers laceless straps and a triangular grid pattern on the outsole for added grip. Plus, it’s now down from $140 to $85.

Nike LeBron Soldier 11 SFG
Nike LeBron Soldier 11 SFG
CREDIT: Footlocker

Buy: Nike LeBron Soldier 11 SFG $85
Buy it

ASICS GEL-Nimbus 20

Lightweight, durable and also odor-fighting, the Asics Gel-Nimbus 20 boasts everything you’d value in an everyday running shoe. Originally $160, it’s now $120.

ASICS GEL-Nimbus 20
ASICS GEL-Nimbus 20
CREDIT: Footlocker

Buy: ASICS GEL-Nimbus 20 $120
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want More?

9 Retro Women’s Fila Sneakers to Buy if You Love That ’90s Look

7 Best Men’s Running & Training Sneakers to Help You Reach Your 2019 Fitness Goals

7 Great Running Shoes for People With Wide Feet

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad