8 Incredible Deals from Foot Locker’s Extended Year-End Sale — Starting at $20

It’s a new year, but it looks as though some retailers are still not over 2018: Foot Locker recently extended its year-end deals through this weekend, which means there’s still time to shop sneakers and apparel for 30 to 50 percent off.
To help you sift through the seemingly endless options, we’ve rounded up our favorite pieces from the sale. From deals on the Vans Old Skool to staple Adidas tees, shop all the must-haves, below.
Saucony Freedom ISO
For that second-skin feel, the Saucony Freedom ISO features breathable stretch mesh and a proprietary fit system designed to mold to the shape of your foot. Originally $160, the pair has been slashed to $110.
Adidas Cross-Up T-Shirt
Complete your workout wardrobe with this staple black tee from Adidas. Down from $40, the look is 50 percent off.
Nike Elite Courtside Shorts
A classic look in an ultra-comfortable finish, these Nike basketball shorts feature Dri-Fit technology to keep you dry and cool on the courts. Originally $40, they’re also half off.
Vans Old Skool
Get $15 off this colorway of the iconic Vans Old Skool (originally $60), which rarely ever goes on sale.
New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz
Kick your runs into high gear with the New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz, complete with an 8mm offset for a natural, comfortable stride. Down from $80, the pair is now $50.
Under Armour Drive 4 Low
Under Armour’s Drive Low basketball shoe offers optimal support with a high bootie construction and 3D shank wrapping up the sidewall. Discounted from $110, the style is now $70.
Nike LeBron Soldier 11 SFG
Just as stylish and performance-driven as the latest LeBron model, the Soldier 11 SFG offers laceless straps and a triangular grid pattern on the outsole for added grip. Plus, it’s now down from $140 to $85.
ASICS GEL-Nimbus 20
Lightweight, durable and also odor-fighting, the Asics Gel-Nimbus 20 boasts everything you’d value in an everyday running shoe. Originally $160, it’s now $120.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
