8 Incredible Deals from Foot Locker’s Extended Year-End Sale — Starting at $20

It’s a new year, but it looks as though some retailers are still not over 2018: Foot Locker recently extended its year-end deals through this weekend, which means there’s still time to shop sneakers and apparel for 30 to 50 percent off.

To help you sift through the seemingly endless options, we’ve rounded up our favorite pieces from the sale. From deals on the Vans Old Skool to staple Adidas tees, shop all the must-haves, below.

Saucony Freedom ISO

For that second-skin feel, the Saucony Freedom ISO features breathable stretch mesh and a proprietary fit system designed to mold to the shape of your foot. Originally $160, the pair has been slashed to $110.

Saucony Freedom ISO CREDIT: Footlocker

Adidas Cross-Up T-Shirt

Complete your workout wardrobe with this staple black tee from Adidas. Down from $40, the look is 50 percent off.

Adidas cross-up t-shirt. CREDIT: Footlocker

Nike Elite Courtside Shorts

A classic look in an ultra-comfortable finish, these Nike basketball shorts feature Dri-Fit technology to keep you dry and cool on the courts. Originally $40, they’re also half off.

Nike Elite Courtside shorts CREDIT: Footlocker

Vans Old Skool

Get $15 off this colorway of the iconic Vans Old Skool (originally $60), which rarely ever goes on sale.

Vans Old Skool CREDIT: Footlocker

New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz

Kick your runs into high gear with the New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz, complete with an 8mm offset for a natural, comfortable stride. Down from $80, the pair is now $50.