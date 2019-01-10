The Men’s Sneakers to Buy From Finish Line’s Massive Sale

It’s not every day cult-favorite sneakers go on sale, so when they do, it’s important to jump on the deals ASAP. Tons of coveted kicks from Nike, Adidas and more are up to 65 percent off on Finishline.com — and until Jan. 17, you can get an extra 25 percent off some of those discounted styles when you use code EXTRA25AFF at checkout. Below, shop all the men’s sneakers worth nabbing before the sale is over.

Nike Epic React Flyknit

One of FN.com’s best-selling sneakers, the Nike Epic React Flyknit features a snug bootie fit and the brand’s signature React Foam cushioning for high energy return. Originally $150, it’s now $110.

Nike Epic React Flyknit CREDIT: Finish Line

Adidas Originals X_PLR Casual Shoes

A breathable knit upper and plush sockliner offer all-day walkability in this sleek lifestyle sneaker. Originally $85, the colorway is now $70.

Adidas Originals X_PLR casual shoes. CREDIT: Finish Line

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 18

Complete with special crash pads to absorb shock and a stabilizing rollerbar, the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 18 is on sale for just $40 (one of the best deals you’ll find on this style). These fall under the EXTRA25AFF promotion, so when that code is applied, the shoes are a steal at $30.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 18 CREDIT: Finish Line

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35

This low-fi running shoe offers lightweight ventilation and a full-length Zoom Air unit for fast and smooth transitions. Reduced from $120, this colorway is now $80.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 CREDIT: Finish Line

Nike Air Max 270 Flyknit

Originally $170, this insanely popular Nike style — featuring an airy Flyknit upper and large Air unit in the heel — is now just $60 in this colorway.

Nike Air Max 270 Flyknit CREDIT: Finish Line

Nike LeBron 15 Low

Rep the King with one of LeBron James’ latest sneaker iterations, 15 Low, which boasts a durable quilted design and bootie construction for a secure fit. Down from $150, it’s now $110.

Nike Lebron 15 Low CREDIT: Finish Line

Nike SF-AF1 Mid Casual Shoes

Military-inspired straps and reflective detailing offer a utilitarian touch to this update on the iconic Air Force 1. Originally $160, it’s now $80.

Nike SF-AF1 Mid casual shoes. CREDIT: Finish Line

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

