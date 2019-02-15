Your Favorite Sneaker Brands Are Up to 70 Percent Off at Finish Line

Black Friday and post-holiday deals may be distant memories, but that doesn’t mean the massive savings are over. In fact, now’s the time when retailers start slashing prices on seasonal styles to make way for new spring inventory — with savings so good it would practically be a crime to pass them up.

Of all the sales on our radar, one we’re most excited about is from Finish Line. Starting today, the athletic retailer is offering up to 70 percent off hundreds of sneakers plus an extra 50 percent off select styles when you use the coupon code GET50AFF at checkout. Considering temperatures are rising, we’d say it’s the perfect time to invest in a new pair of kicks for pleasant (aka sleet-free) commutes to the gym and outdoor runs.

In addition to running and training sneakers, you’ll also find a range of street style looks that can easily elevate your wardrobe. To help you weed through all the offerings, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite sales from Nike, Adidas, Brooks and more. These deals will only be available while supplies last, and we have a feeling they won’t last long. Below, shop all looks we’re adding to our shopping carts, and head to Finishline.com to see all the reduced items (plus more exclusive deals like $15 off $150 and buy one get one free socks) before they’re gone.

Nike Free RN 2018

Designed for short runs, the Nike Free RN 2018 features a flexible sole design for a barley-there feel and rounded heel made to roll with the ground as you stride. Originally $100, this colorway of the style is now $60.

Nike Free RN 2018 CREDIT: Finish Line

Nike Air Max 270 Flyknit

Keep your color game strong with the Nike Air Max 270 Flyknit, offered in a range of colorblock finishes and boasting the brand’s largest heel unit. Reduced from $170, this fun neon option is now just $80.

Nike Air Max 270 Flyknit CREDIT: Finish Line

Under Armour Hovr Phantom

This streamlined sneaker features a bootie-like construction to lock feet down, plus a perforated midfoot and fast-drying Microthread upper to keep feet cool. Down from $130, the pair is now $80.

Under Armour Hovr Phantom CREDIT: Finish Line

Adidas Originals NMD R1

Complete with a sock-like construction, colorful 3D accents and energy-returning boost midsole, this Adidas NMD R1 will easily take your from the gym to the streets in both comfort and style. Originally $130, it’s now just $80.

Adidas Originals NMD R1 CREDIT: Finish Line

Nike Epic React Flyknit

A breathable Flyknit upper and plush React cushioning deliver top-of-the-line support during every run. Even better? This black colorway of the style is now 60 percent off, and will go with practically everything in your closet.

Nike Epic React Flyknit CREDIT: Finish Line

Nike Zoom Fly SP Running Shoes

An ultra-modern look, this sleek running shoe features a translucent, woven upper and Lunarlon foam midsole for lightweight, durable cushioning. Down from $150, it’s now just $55.

Nike Zoom Fly SP CREDIT: Finish Line

Converse Courtland

Elevate your street style with these classic skate shoes, featuring a standout rubber sole and classic Converse branding on the upper. Originally $60, they’re half off.

Converse Courtland CREDIT: Finish Line

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 18

This top-selling style from Brooks, equipped with a streamlined upper and segmented crash pads for smooth transitions, is now down from $120 to $70.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 18 CREDIT: Finish Line

