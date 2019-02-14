Don C’s New Converse Collab Puts a Colorful Spin on ’80s Basketball Sneaker Style

Just in time for the NBA All-Star Weekend, Converse and Don C are looking to make noise with their latest ERX 260 Jewel collaboration.

Utilizing a color palette that’s inspired by the host city’s NBA Hornets team in Charlotte, N.C., the designer puts his own spin on the brand’s classic basketball sneaker from the 1980s by adding new design elements to the original silhouette.

The hoop-ready hightop model boasts a white-based leather upper that’s paired with teal and purple overlays found on the eyestay and heel counter. Iridescent panels shimmer on the heel areas while large “Cons” branding appears on the ankle collar and tongue with the star logo at the center.

The lateral side of the Don C x Converse ERX 260 Jewel. CREDIT: Converse

The medial side of the Don C x Converse ERX 260 Jewel. CREDIT: Converse

The heel of the Don C x Converse ERX 260 Jewel. CREDIT: Converse

The sole of the Don C x Converse ERX 260 Jewel. CREDIT: Converse

The ERX 260 features an updated EVA midsole in white with a black and light blue rubber outsole underneath to provide wearers comfort on and off the basketball court.

The “All-Star” collaboration arrives Saturday on the Nike SNKRS app and at select Converse stores. Retail pricing is set at $110.

Converse and Don C first debuted their ERX 260 project in January with the release of the “Animal vs. Metal” sneaker collection, featuring five distinct colorways of the revived model.

