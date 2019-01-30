Converse Turned This Sold-Out Collaboration Into Three Separate Shoes — And They’re Selling Out Quickly

Last year in October, L.A.-based streetwear brand Brain Dead dropped its highly-anticipated Converse Chuck 70 collaboration featuring a series of distinct graphic prints displayed on each of the sides of the sneaker. The sought-after release quickly sold out within minutes and is now reselling for over $250 on StockX.

If you want to purchase a similar look without breaking the budget, Converse released its Chuck 70 “Print” pack featuring patterns that resemble the previous collab. Unlike the mashup of prints, each of the wild graphics adorn the entirety of the classic canvas high-top upper ranging from leopard, zebra, and camo.

Missing from the latest trio is the “Brain Dead” branding previously seen on the lateral sides and on the midsole. The upper sits atop a classic Chuck tooling in white. Each colorway comes with contrasting white and black lacing options.

All three styles of the Converse Chuck 70 “Print” pack will retail for $85 and are available on Converse.com.

The Converse Chuck 70 “Print” pack in “Leopard.” CREDIT: Converse

The Converse Chuck 70 “Print” pack in “Zebra.” CREDIT: Converse

The Converse Chuck 70 “Print” pack in “Camo.” CREDIT: Converse

