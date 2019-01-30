Sign up for our newsletter today!

Converse Turned This Sold-Out Collaboration Into Three Separate Shoes — And They’re Selling Out Quickly

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Converse Chuck 70 'Print' Pack Camo
The Converse Chuck 70 "Print" pack in "Camo."
CREDIT: Converse

Last year in October, L.A.-based streetwear brand Brain Dead dropped its highly-anticipated Converse Chuck 70 collaboration featuring a series of distinct graphic prints displayed on each of the sides of the sneaker. The sought-after release quickly sold out within minutes and is now reselling for over $250 on StockX.

If you want to purchase a similar look without breaking the budget, Converse released its Chuck 70 “Print” pack featuring patterns that resemble the previous collab. Unlike the mashup of prints, each of the wild graphics adorn the entirety of the classic canvas high-top upper ranging from leopard, zebra, and camo.

Missing from the latest trio is the “Brain Dead” branding previously seen on the lateral sides and on the midsole. The upper sits atop a classic Chuck tooling in white. Each colorway comes with contrasting white and black lacing options.

All three styles of the Converse Chuck 70 “Print” pack will retail for $85 and are available on Converse.com.

Converse Chuck 70 'Print' Pack Leopard
The Converse Chuck 70 “Print” pack in “Leopard.”
CREDIT: Converse
Buy: Converse Chuck 70 $85
Buy it
Converse Chuck 70 'Print' Pack Zebra
The Converse Chuck 70 “Print” pack in “Zebra.”
CREDIT: Converse
Buy: Converse Chuck 70 $85
Buy it
Converse Chuck 70 'Print' Pack Camo
The Converse Chuck 70 “Print” pack in “Camo.”
CREDIT: Converse
Buy: Converse Chuck 70 $85
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

This Streetwear Brand Attempts to Fit as Many Prints as Possible on a Converse Shoe

Tyler, the Creator’s Latest Golf Le Fleur Converse One Star Is Completely Reflective

Zac Efron Shows Off His New Blond Hair in Relaxed Converse Sneakers

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad