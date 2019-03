As the next season rapidly approaches, Nike is making way for new styles with its latest Spring clearance sale, which means sneaker fanatics can score huge savings on some of the hottest kicks in the market. Using the promo code SAVE20 at checkout, shoppers will be able to save an additional 20 percent off both full-price and on-sale styles. Below are seven of the top picks from the massive blowout.

Air Jordan 10 “Orlando”

Making its return for the first time since its original release in 1995, this Air Jordan 10 basketball shoe is inspired by the NBA’s Orlando Magic team, with men’s sizes ranging from 7 to 12 still available.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 10 Retro “Orlando.” CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Flyleather

Nike’s classic Air Force 1 receives a major update by using an eco-friendly Flyleather material on the uppers, made with at least 50 percent recycled natural leather fiber.

Nike Air Force 1 Flyleather CREDIT: Nike

Nike Blazer Mid Rebel

The women’s-exclusive Nike Blazer Mid Rebel updates the basketball model with new details including a side zipper and exposed foam on the tongue.

The lateral side of the Nike Blazer Mid Rebel. CREDIT: Nike

Nike Zoom Fly Flyknit

This Nike Zoom Fly Flyknit is versatile enough to tackle your next marathon or if you’re casually taking an outdoor stroll, thanks to its lightweight knit construction on the upper.

Nike Zoom Fly Flyknit CREDIT: Nike

Air Jordan 3 “Mocha”

The Air Jordan 3 “Mocha” is one of the more popular nonoriginal colorways from Jordan Brand, thanks to the clean white leather upper with brown accents throughout.

Air Jordan 3 Retro “Mocha”

Nike Air Max 1

The Nike Air Max 1 took the sneaker world by storm when it was introduced in 1987 showcasing a visible Air Max unit in the midsole. And now the classic design gets updated with premium materials.

Nike Air Max 1 CREDIT: Nike

Nike Flyknit Trainer

The Nike Flyknit Trainer is one of the more popular lifestyle models in recent memory due to its simplistic Flyknit design, which is adaptive enough to be your next everyday sneaker.

Nike Flyknit Trainer CREDIT: Nike

