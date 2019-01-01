These Are the Sneakers That NBA Stars Wear Off the Court

You don’t have to be a NBA superstar dress like one. Despite having seemingly endless disposable income, most of pro basketball’s fashionable players have off-court sneaker style that fans can afford and wear daily.

Below are seven silhouettes worn by the NBA’s style standouts that you could add to your collections today.

Nike Cortez

One of the many looks Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook enjoys, the Cortez is an undeniable classic. The nylon iteration of the shoe comes with a digestible $70 price point and multiple colorways.

Nike Cortez Basic Nylon CREDIT: Nike

Air Jordan 1

Megastars including Westbrook, Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul and Philadelphia 76ers guard Jimmy Butler all love the Air Jordan 1. And while the iterations they wear may be tough to get, including the popular Off-White collabs, you can still pick up other iterations of the shoe now.

Converse Chuck 70 High

Kelly Oubre Jr. is a Converse-backed athlete, and one of the looks he’s been spotted in pre-game is the brand’s iconic Chuck 70 High silhouette. It’s a legendary look that will only run you $85.

Converse Chuck 70 High CREDIT: Converse

Nike Air Max 1

While the collabs of the Nike Air Max 1 that ballers including LeBron James and Ben Simmons wear aren’t on retail shelves anymore, you can still pick up other eye-catching iterations of the style.

Nike Air Max 1 Premium CREDIT: Nike

Vans Old Skool

Players such as the incredibly stylish Nick “Swaggy P” Young love Vans, and the Old Skool is their off-court silhouette of choice.

Vans Old Skool CREDIT: Vans

Nike Air Force 1

While James and Westbrook have rocked hard-to-find Nike Air Force 1 collabs with Off-White and Clot, respectively, the mass-produced iteration of the shoe is a must-have and readily available.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 CREDIT: Nike

Balenciaga Triple S

The lone look on the list that will cost you a small fortune is the Balenciaga Triple S, an off-court choice of several players including Adidas-backed baller James Harden.

Balenciaga Triple S CREDIT: Barneys New York

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

This Rare ‘Superman’-Inspired Nike LeBron Sneaker Is Releasing for the First Time

7 Great Running Shoes for People With Wide Feet

These Are the Top-Selling Sneakers on FN.com