11 Best Sneakers of 2019 That Have Released So Far

With 2019 officially coming to a close, it’s time to reflect on some of the most notable sneaker releases that took place this past year.

Some of the big hits were led by Travis Scott and Virgil Abloh’s collaborations for Nike and Jordan Brand along with Kanye West’s fan-favorite Adidas Yeezy line.

Below, we have compiled a list of the most notable sneaker releases of the year along with the sites where you can purchase the kicks right now.

11. Nike Adapt BB

The future of footwear is here. Last January, Nike unveiled the Adapt BB — a first-of-its-kind power-lacing basketball shoe that creates a truly custom fit with just a tap on your smartphone.

The lateral side of the latest Nike Adapt BB. CREDIT: Nike News

10. G-Dragon x Nike Air Force 1 ‘Para-noise’

K-pop star G-Dragon’s fashion label Peaceminusone has teamed up with Nike to create a new interpretation of the Air Force 1 Low that appears to be a simple black and white execution, but when worn, the top layer of the upper reveals G-Dragon’s artwork.

Nike Air Force 1 “Para-Noise.” CREDIT: Nike

9. Air Jordan 11 Retro ‘Bred’

While the official release won’t go down for a few more weeks, the Air Jordan 11 “Bred” is officially set to make a comeback in December. Michael Jordan debuted the kicks during the ’96 NBA postseason that eventually led to him capturing his fourth title while earning MVP honors. This a must-cop sneaker for any Jordan fan.

The Air Jordan 11 Retro “Bred.” CREDIT: Nike

8. Off-White x Nike Air Max 90 ‘Desert Ore’

Virgil Abloh reimagines the classic Nike Air Max 90 with a new “Desert Ore” colorway that features an exposed foam ankle collar, tongue and heel tab while an eye-catching orange Swoosh caps off the look.

The lateral side of the Off-White x Nike Air Max 90 “Desert Ore.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

7. Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 ‘Alien’

After months of anticipation, Adidas has officially released the newest Yeezy Boost 380 model in the “Alien” colorway exclusively on Yeezy Supply this weekend. As expected, pairs sold out in an instant but you can still cop right now on StockX.

A sample version of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 “Alien.” CREDIT: Stadium Goods

6. Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Cactus Jack’

One of the few Travis Scott collaborations on the list includes this Nike Air Force 1 Low that pays homage to his hometown of Houston, Texas.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Force 1 Low x Cactus Jack. CREDIT: Nike

5. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 Retro

Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 6 collaboration caught the attention of many sneaker fans since he debuted the kicks during this year’s NFL Super Bowl halftime performance.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6

4. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low

One of two iterations of Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 1 collaboration included a low-top version most recognizable for its reverse Swoosh branding on the lateral side.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker. CREDIT: Nike

3. Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘MCA’

Virgil Abloh celebrated the opening of his “Figures of Speech” art exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago by releasing a limited run of the “MCA” Nike Air Force 1 Low. It’s designed with a tonal University Blue makeup complete with signature details including a red hangtag.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Virgil Abloh x MCA CREDIT: Nike

2. Sacai x Nike LDWaffle

After making its debut at Sacai’s fall 2019 runway show at Paris Fashion Week, fans finally got a chance to cop the Sacai x LDWaffle sneakers.

The blue colorway of the Sacai x Nike LDWaffle. CREDIT: Nike

1. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High

Rounding out the best sneakers that released this year is Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 1 High collaboration. It features an earth-tone color palette with a large reverse Swoosh on the sides serving as a “cherry-on-top” to the overall look.

The lateral side of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1. CREDIT: Nike

