Women’s Shoe Guide for All Kinds of Workouts & High-Impact Aerobics

Love the heat of a high-impact aerobics class? Whether you’re dancing, kickboxing or moving with free weights, you’ll need a shoe that’s supportive during all sorts of calisthenic exercises. When shopping for an aerobics-friendly shoe, it’s important to look for styles with ample cushioning, ventilation and flexibility for enhanced movement.

To help you find the perfect pair, we’ve rounded up a range of women’s shoes and sneakers designed for top performance.

1. For Sprinting: Mizuno Wave Rider 21

Quick sprints are made easy with this Mizuno sneaker, featuring soft yet springy cushioning and a special ventilation system that prevents humidity from building up inside the shoe.

Mizuno Wave Rider 21 CREDIT: Zappos

2. For Avoiding Sweaty Feet: Under Armour Micro G Assert

Let your feet breathe easy in the Micro G Assert. The shoe features soft mesh inserts, plus a supportive leather upper, full-length Micro G midsole for responsive energy return and non-marking rubber outsole perfect for gym floors.

Under Armour Micro G Assert CREDIT: Zappos

3. For Cross-Trainers: Nike Metcon 4

Designed with cross-trainers in mind, the Nike Metcon 4 offers lightweight support via Flywire cables, a heel clip for added stability and a sticky rubber in the forefoot for excellent traction during all sorts of indoor exercises.

Nike Metcon 4 CREDIT: Nike

4. For HIIT Class: Nike Free Focus Flyknit Training Sneakers

If you’re going to HIIT class (high-intensity interval training), you’ll want to wear a shoe with a thin, flat sole. This option from Nike is a prime choice, as it will help you feel your feet on the ground, while giving you plenty of stability.

Nike Free Focus Flyknit training sneakers. CREDIT: Amazon

5. For Dance Cardio: Asics Gel Nimbus 20

Dance cardio is a fun way to work up a sweat, but you’ll need a shoe suited for shock absorption with all the constant footwork you’ll be doing. The Asics Gel Nimbus 20 features a special gel cushioning system to lessen shock during toe-offs plus a glove-like fit to keep feet locked in.

Asics Gel Nimbus CREDIT: Zappos

6. For Weightlifting: inov-8 Bare-XF 210 V2

This low-fi style boasts a Y-lock heel system for added stability while weightlifting or performing functional movements. It also notably features a 0 mm drop, which will keep feet in a neutral position and prevent them from sliding forward in the shoe.

inov-8 Bare-XF 210 V2 CREDIT: Zappos

7. For Multi-Purpose Use: Brooks Launch 6

Stay sure-footed in this multi-purpose sneaker from Brooks, complete with flexible and lightweight cushioning and strategically places crash pads for quicker heel-to-toe transitions.

Brooks Launch 6 CREDIT: Zappos

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want More?

The $95 Shoes Kate Middleton Always Packs When She Travels

Best Cross-Training Women’s Shoes From Nike, Adidas & More

The Versatile Shoes That You Can Wear From Barre to Brunch