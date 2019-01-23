Sign up for our newsletter today!

Women’s Shoe Guide for All Kinds of Workouts & High-Impact Aerobics

By Samantha Peters
Samantha Peters

Samantha Peters

More Stories By

View All
Young women exercising in aerobics class with medicine balls on floor. Three females doing workout together in gym.; Shutterstock ID 549174217; Usage (Print, Web, Both): Web; Issue Date: 1/22
Sneakers worn during a fitness class.
CREDIT: Shutterstock/Jacob Lund

Love the heat of a high-impact aerobics class? Whether you’re dancing, kickboxing or moving with free weights, you’ll need a shoe that’s supportive during all sorts of calisthenic exercises. When shopping for an aerobics-friendly shoe, it’s important to look for styles with ample cushioning, ventilation and flexibility for enhanced movement.

To help you find the perfect pair, we’ve rounded up a range of women’s shoes and sneakers designed for top performance.

1. For Sprinting: Mizuno Wave Rider 21

Quick sprints are made easy with this Mizuno sneaker, featuring soft yet springy cushioning and a special ventilation system that prevents humidity from building up inside the shoe.

Mizuno Wave Rider 21
Mizuno Wave Rider 21
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Mizuno Wave Rider 21 $96
Buy it

2. For Avoiding Sweaty Feet: Under Armour Micro G Assert

Let your feet breathe easy in the Micro G Assert. The shoe features soft mesh inserts, plus a supportive leather upper, full-length Micro G midsole for responsive energy return and non-marking rubber outsole perfect for gym floors.

Under Armour Micro G Assert
Under Armour Micro G Assert
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Under Armour Micro G Assert $53
Buy it

3. For Cross-Trainers: Nike Metcon 4

Designed with cross-trainers in mind, the Nike Metcon 4 offers lightweight support via Flywire cables, a heel clip for added stability and a sticky rubber in the forefoot for excellent traction during all sorts of indoor exercises.

Nike Metcon 4
Nike Metcon 4
CREDIT: Nike

Buy: Nike Metcon 4 $130
Buy it

4. For HIIT Class: Nike Free Focus Flyknit Training Sneakers

If you’re going to HIIT class (high-intensity interval training), you’ll want to wear a shoe with a thin, flat sole. This option from Nike is a prime choice, as it will help you feel your feet on the ground, while giving you plenty of stability.

Nike Free Focus Flyknit Training Sneakers 
Nike Free Focus Flyknit training sneakers.
CREDIT: Amazon

Buy: NIKE Women's WMNS Free TR Focus… $99
buy it

5. For Dance Cardio: Asics Gel Nimbus 20

Dance cardio is a fun way to work up a sweat, but you’ll need a shoe suited for shock absorption with all the constant footwork you’ll be doing. The Asics Gel Nimbus 20 features a special gel cushioning system to lessen shock during toe-offs plus a glove-like fit to keep feet locked in.

Asics Gel Nimbus
Asics Gel Nimbus
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Asics Gel Nimbus $100
Buy it

6. For Weightlifting: inov-8 Bare-XF 210 V2

This low-fi style boasts a Y-lock heel system for added stability while weightlifting or performing functional movements. It also notably features a 0 mm drop, which will keep feet in a neutral position and prevent them from sliding forward in the shoe.

inov-8 Bare-XF 210 V2
inov-8 Bare-XF 210 V2
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: inov-8 Bare-XF 210 V2 $110
Buy it

7. For Multi-Purpose Use: Brooks Launch 6

Stay sure-footed in this multi-purpose sneaker from Brooks, complete with flexible and lightweight cushioning and strategically places crash pads for quicker heel-to-toe transitions.

Brooks Launch 6
Brooks Launch 6
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Brooks Launch 6 $100
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want More?

The $95 Shoes Kate Middleton Always Packs When She Travels

Best Cross-Training Women’s Shoes From Nike, Adidas & More

The Versatile Shoes That You Can Wear From Barre to Brunch

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad