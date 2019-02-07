These Are the World’s Hottest Shoes Right Now

The new year is already pummeling ahead, but before we jump into the latest trends, it’s worth reflecting on those that dominated 2018. And thanks to Lyst’s new Index, the data is in.

To gather the most popular products of 2018’s last quarter, the global fashion search platform filtered six million items by volume of social media mentions, searches, page views, interactions and sales across thousands of online stores. They also grouped colors for styles, and took into account global demand per volume of stock available during a three-month period — and quite a few shoes made the cut. Six shoes occupied the top ten list for women, while three sneakers proved some of the most in-demand pieces for men (with one of the them earning the top spot on the list).

Ahead, shop the most coveted footwear styles over the last few months. We have a feeling these aren’t going anywhere.

For Women:

Veja V10 sneakers

After Meghan Markle was spotted wearing these sustainable sneakers in Australia with Prince Harry on Oct, 21, online searches for the brand increased by 113 percent. The brand’s V10 style is also a favorite among celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Emma Watson, and Chloe Grace Moretz.

Versace Chain Reaction sneakers

Versace’s sneaker collaboration with rapper 2Chainz gained traction in Q4, falling just behind Veja’s kicks. The shoes come in a range of opulent finishes with a standout sole reminiscent of chain links.

Versace Chain Reaction sneakers. CREDIT: Farfetch

Ugg Fluff Yeah Slides

One of Ugg’s latest and plushest styles, the Fluff Yeah slide earned the sixth spot on the list of popular items for women.

The UGG Fluff Yeah Slide in Seashell Pink. CREDIT: Courtesy of UGG

Balenciaga Speed Trainers

Alongside the iconic Gucci logo belt, Balenciaga’s Speed Trainers have appeared more than six times on Lyst’s Index of hottest products over the last two years.

Balenciaga Speed sneakers.

Dr. Martens Jadon Boots

#DrMartens has been mentioned close to two million times on Instagram, with searches for the English boot brand up by 110 percent this quarter. The chunky-soled Jadon style is model-approved and the brand’s best seller worldwide.

Dr. Martens Jadon boots. CREDIT: Ebay

Fila Ray Sneakers

The latest model to embrace the dad sneaker craze, the Fila Ray ($75) is one of the most affordable iterations on the market. It comes hot on the heels of the popular Fila Disruptor 2 (also named FN’s shoe of the year) and the Nike M2K Tekno, which both appeared in last quarter’s hottest products list.

Fila Ray sneakers. CREDIT: Foot Locker

For Men:

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LV8 Utility Volt

With many customers unable to get their hands on a pair of Virgil Abloh’s Off-White Air Force 1 in the volt colorway, demand increased for the Nike original version — so much so, it topped the list of hottest products for men. The shoe features a neon yellow finish with gray accents and a multi-lopped pull tab at the heel.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LV8 Utility Volt CREDIT: Foot Locker

Converse x Off-White Chuck 70 hi-top

The Nike x Off-White hype also reached the second collaboration between the two brands: the Converse x Off-White Chuck 70 hi-top. Complete with a black and white striped sole and signature orange tab, the kicks had an average resale price of $929 in July. Thankfully, you can now nab them starting at $289 on StadiumGoods.com.

Converse x Off-White Chuck 70 hi-top.

Puma RS-X Reinvention sneakers

Also falling in line with the dad sneaker trend, Puma updated one of its original 80s designs in November with the RS-X Reinvention — featuring a chunky silhouette, color-blocking and embossed textile accents. Retailing for just $110, Puma’s version is another wallet-friendly pick.

Puma RS-X Reinvention sneakers. CREDIT: Zappos

