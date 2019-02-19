9 Best-Selling Sneakers on Nike.com — Starting at $90

If you’re looking to add some new Nikes to your sneaker rotation, Nike.com has plenty of must-have styles fully stocked now for you to shop — including its best-selling models.

Available via the brand’s online store are its top-performing men’s shoes, including both classics and new looks. Sneakers under its best-selling section include the Epic React Flyknit 2 performance running style, the court-ready Air Jordan 33 and the lifestyle-focused React Element 55, among several others.

Here, shop nine of the best-selling men’s sneakers on Nike.com now.

Epic React Flyknit 2

This new running sneaker from the Swoosh features the brand’s soft and responsive React midsole cushioning, a supportive Flyknit upper and a molded heel for stability.

Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 CREDIT: Nike

Air VaporMax 2019

Equipped with what Nike is calling the lightest and most flexible Air Max cushioning to date, the Air VaporMax 2019 also boasts a midfoot cage for support and external reinforcement in the heel to secure your foot.

Nike Air VaporMax 2019 CREDIT: Nike

Air Jordan 33

The latest signature shoe of NBA icon Michael Jordan features the brand’s innovative FastFit lacing system, replacing traditional laces with those that can tighten and loosen with a pull of a loop.

Air Jordan 33 CREDIT: Nike

Air Jordan 4 Retro SE

This classic basketball sneaker boasts Air units in the forefoot and heel, as well as an upper executed in genuine leather.

Air Jordan 4 Retro SE CREDIT: Nike

React Element 55

Boasting aesthetics similar to the popular React Element 87 style, this lifestyle-focused sneaker features soft and responsive React cushioning, and a textile and synthetic upper.

Nike React Element 55 CREDIT: Nike

Air Max 270

The first lifestyle look from the Air Max family boasts an oversized Air heel unit and a knit upper with no-sew overlays.

Nike Air Max 270 CREDIT: Nike

Air VaporMax Utility

This style pairs the atypical Air Max cushioning and sole of the VaporMax with a water-repellent upper with reflective detailing, a toggle lacing system and sealed seams to keep your foot dry.