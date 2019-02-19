9 Best-Selling Sneakers on Nike.com — Starting at $90

If you’re looking to add some new Nikes to your sneaker rotation, Nike.com has plenty of must-have styles fully stocked now for you to shop — including its best-selling models.
Available via the brand’s online store are its top-performing men’s shoes, including both classics and new looks. Sneakers under its best-selling section include the Epic React Flyknit 2 performance running style, the court-ready Air Jordan 33 and the lifestyle-focused React Element 55, among several others.
Here, shop nine of the best-selling men’s sneakers on Nike.com now.
Epic React Flyknit 2
This new running sneaker from the Swoosh features the brand’s soft and responsive React midsole cushioning, a supportive Flyknit upper and a molded heel for stability.
Air VaporMax 2019
Equipped with what Nike is calling the lightest and most flexible Air Max cushioning to date, the Air VaporMax 2019 also boasts a midfoot cage for support and external reinforcement in the heel to secure your foot.
Air Jordan 33
The latest signature shoe of NBA icon Michael Jordan features the brand’s innovative FastFit lacing system, replacing traditional laces with those that can tighten and loosen with a pull of a loop.
Air Jordan 4 Retro SE
This classic basketball sneaker boasts Air units in the forefoot and heel, as well as an upper executed in genuine leather.
React Element 55
Boasting aesthetics similar to the popular React Element 87 style, this lifestyle-focused sneaker features soft and responsive React cushioning, and a textile and synthetic upper.
Air Max 270
The first lifestyle look from the Air Max family boasts an oversized Air heel unit and a knit upper with no-sew overlays.
Air VaporMax Utility
This style pairs the atypical Air Max cushioning and sole of the VaporMax with a water-repellent upper with reflective detailing, a toggle lacing system and sealed seams to keep your foot dry.
Air Force 1 ’07
Arguably the most important sneaker to Nike is also one of its best-sellers. The Air Force 1 ’07 features Air cushioning and a padded collar for comfort.
Air Max 90 Essential
The classic runner-turned-casual style is a must-have for fans of retro Nikes. The sneaker features Max Air cushioning and a rubber outsole.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
