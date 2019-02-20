7 Great Men’s Running Shoes for Less Than $125

Most running shoes aren’t cheap. It’s easy for cardio enthusiasts to spend good money on shoes when it comes time to log some miles on the road or treadmill. But you don’t have to break the bank when buying a new performance sneaker.

Top brands in the marketplace are now delivering somewhat inexpensive running shoes loaded with tech that will help make your next time out enjoyable.

Here, check out these seven men’s running sneakers that cost $125 or less.

New Balance 860v9

This stability style features soft and durable TruFuse midsole cushioning, a long-lasting blown rubber outsole and a breathable synthetic and mesh upper.

Mizuno Wave Rider 22

This style features the brand’s breathable Airmesh upper, light and plush U4icX midsole cushioning and its durable carbon rubber X10 outsole.

Mizuno Wave Rider 22 CREDIT: Mizuno

Saucony Kinvara 10

The latest update to the acclaimed Kinvara style features the label’s energy-returning Everun topsole construction and a supportive and breathable engineered mesh upper.

Saucony Kinvara 10 CREDIT: Saucony

Asics HyperGel-Yu

This neutral style features comfy Ortholite insoles, plush HyperGel midsole cushioning and an upper made with seamless construction to eliminate irritation and friction.

Asics HyperGel-Yu CREDIT: Asics

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35

Complete with responsive full-length Zoom Air cushioning and a stretchy and supportive mesh upper, this running sneaker is built for runners of all abilities, even entry-level.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 CREDIT: Nike

Adidas Pure Boost Go

With the acclaimed Ultra Boost coming in at $180, the Pure Boost Go is a more sensible option for those who want a similar responsive ride. The shoe boasts the brand’s energy-returning Boost midsole and a flexible Stretchweb outsole.

Adidas Pure Boost Go CREDIT: Adidas

Hoka One One Cavu 2

This look from Hoka One One features a responsive and durable Profly midsole, rubberized foam outsole for soft ground contact and a seamless engineered mesh upper.

Hoka One One Cavu 2 CREDIT: Hoka One One

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

9 Best-Selling Sneakers on Nike.com — Starting at $90

7 Styles From Nike’s Huge $30 Off Sale You Shouldn’t Miss

This Avocado Toast-Themed Saucony Originals Shoe May Make You Hungry