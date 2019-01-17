The 7 Must-Have Nike Men’s Sneakers That Are on Sale Right Now

If you’re dying to buy some new sneakers but you’re on a tight budget, Nike has several men’s styles on sale at prices that won’t hurt your wallet. Below, check out seven suggestions for the best lifestyle and performance styles you can pick up at a discount.

Nike Zoom Pegasus 35

Most colorways of this performance runner are on sale ($78-$101). The look features Nike’s acclaimed full-length Air Zoom unit.

Nike Zoom Pegasus 35 CREDIT: Nike

Nike Zoom Pegasus 35

Nike Air Max 97 Premium

The classic running shoe from the Swoosh is available with premium materials and an eye-catching color palette via Nike.com. Originally $180, the shoe retails today for $126.

Nike Air Max 97 Premium CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2

Not all colorways are on sale, but the ones that are look great. Some iterations of the Air VaporMax Flyknit 2 are on sale from $180-$185 (the original price is $190).

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2 CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Max 270

Most are still full-price at $150, but a pair of colorways are on sale for $120. The lifestyle-focused sneakers feature an oversized Air unit in the heel.

Nike Air Max 270 CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Max 95

This is arguably the best Air Max release Nike ever dropped, and it’s available in three colorways at a discount today. The sneakers range in price from $126 to $144, coming down from $180.

Nike Air Max 95 CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Max Penny

One of the greatest basketball sneakers ever to hit the market, a signature style of retired NBA great Penny Hardaway is on sale now. Originally $160, a pair of colorways now have a sale price of $112 and $126.

Nike Air Max Penny CREDIT: Nike

Nike Zoom Fly Flyknit

Several iterations of the ultrafast running shoe, which normally retails for $160, are on sale now for $136. The sneakers boast responsive React cushioning and a lightweight Flyknit upper.

Nike Zoom Fly Flyknit CREDIT: Nike

