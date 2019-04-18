10 Best Sneakers to Gift Mom This Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, which means it’s time to start planning what to get her this year. When it comes to moms who already have it all, finding the perfect gift can be difficult — but a pair of kicks won’t disappoint. Whether she’s a yoga enthusiast, runner or simply craves comfort in her everyday life, sneakers are a practical gift she’ll use over and over again. In fact, they’re available in a range of performance and lifestyle-focused silhouettes perfect for completing any woman’s wardrobe.

To make your shopping a little easier, we’ve rounded up our top sneaker picks for mom. While you won’t find chunky dad shoes among the mix (for reasons beside their male-centric name), the list does include a range of timeless and versatile looks she’ll be eager to pair with everything from leggings to jeans and blouse combos. Fair warning: Every pair is so good you may just be tempted to buy one for yourself, too, and twin with mom. Read on to shop them all.

Reebok Classic

A favorite of soon-to-be mom Meghan Markle, this classic white sneaker features a contrast gum sole, soft leather upper and EVA midsole for added comfort.

Reebok Classic sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Adidas NMD_R1

If your mom loves the sporty look, the Adidas NMD_R1 is a great pick. It features a stretchy knit upper inspired by the wearable tech trend of the ’80s, updated with the brand’s responsive boost cushioning for comfortable cruising.

Adidas NMD-R1 shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Allbirds Tree Runner

Self-branded as “the world’s most comfortable shoes,” Allbird’s lifestyle sneakers are made with soft merino wool and an ultra-lightweight sole — making them perfect for travel, running errands or practically any activity. We especially love them in this deep pink hue, which will add a pop of color below the ankle.

Allbirds women’s Tree Runners CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Nike Classic Cortez

Complete with a rounded toe and subtle coloring, these retro kicks are still as hot as ever — an ideal pick for the mom who’s particularly trendy.

Nike Cortez. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Nubuck

Help kick her runs into high gear with the New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz v2, featuring a supportive midfoot saddle, breathable knit upper and deconstructed heel for easy on and off access.

New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Nubuck. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Rothy’s The Sneaker

These wear-with-everything slip-ons can elevate denim or dress down a skirt. Plus, they’re machine-washable, so it’s a breeze to keep them looking like new even after repeated use.

Rothy’s The Sneaker in black solid. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Keds Triple Bandeau Jersey

Petite moms who desire a little boost without sacrificing comfort will love this platform slip-on. It features a 1-inch base, soft jersey upper and elastic front strap for added style points.

Keds Triple Bandeau Jersey sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Vans Authentic

These iconic Vans sneakers feature a lo-fi silhouette and are available in a variety of colors for easy outfit pairings.

Vans low top in red. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Converse Low-Top

While the high-top version of this Converse sneaker may seem a little too ’90s-grunge for mom, the low-top style offers a slightly more understated approach that will pair well with countless casual looks in her closet.

Converse canvas low top. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

