7 Best Men’s Running & Training Sneakers to Help You Reach Your 2019 Fitness Goals

Whether you’re looking to cut some post-holiday pounds or simply start the new year off right, setting fitness goals for 2019 is always a good idea. And in addition to dedication, you’ll definitely want the proper gear to help you hit your personal records. From durable training shoes to running sneakers designed to go the extra mile, we’ve rounded up a range of performance-ready kicks worth the investment.

Reebok Legacy Lifter

For heavy lifters, this Reebok shoe is a must. It features a .75-inch heel for optimal squatting, adjustable cross straps to keep you locked in and full foam lining with an achilles pad for cushioning where you need it most.