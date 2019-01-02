7 Best Men’s Running & Training Sneakers to Help You Reach Your 2019 Fitness Goals

Whether you’re looking to cut some post-holiday pounds or simply start the new year off right, setting fitness goals for 2019 is always a good idea. And in addition to dedication, you’ll definitely want the proper gear to help you hit your personal records. From durable training shoes to running sneakers designed to go the extra mile, we’ve rounded up a range of performance-ready kicks worth the investment.
Reebok Legacy Lifter
For heavy lifters, this Reebok shoe is a must. It features a .75-inch heel for optimal squatting, adjustable cross straps to keep you locked in and full foam lining with an achilles pad for cushioning where you need it most.
Nike Metcon Flyknit 3
The most recent version of the Nike Metcon Flyknit, this style includes the look’s signature drop-in midsole and full rubber heel for added stability during high-intensity workouts — plus an updated collar for added plushness.
Saucony Kinvara 10
This neutral option from Saucony offers everything you’d want in a running shoe: a lightweight fit, plush and flexible midsole, and breathable mesh upper to keep your feet cool and secure with every stride.
Asics Gecko XT
Perfect for those who love to exercise outdoors, the Asics Gecko XT offers an anti-gravel tongue, rock protection plate, concealed laces and trail-specific outsole to help you tackle all types of terrain.
New Balance 860v9
New Balance’s 860v9 delivers on midsole technology for runners. It features the brand’s soft yet durable TruFuse cushioning, as well as a dual-density post for added stability.
UA Project Rock 1
Designed in collaboration with Dwayne Johnson, this training sneaker is just as tough as you’d expect. It includes a supportive bootie construction, external heel counter for increased stability when lifting and knobbed rubber outsole for elevated traction and durability.
Adidas PureBoost Trainer
Kick your next run or Crossfit session up a notch with the Adidas Pureboost trainer. Its breathable knit upper helps keep feet dry, while an ankle strap offers extra support.
