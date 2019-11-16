Our Guide to the Best Men’s Running Shoes to Gift This Year

Not every man who runs needs the same type of sneaker, which may make holiday shopping for the runner in your life difficult.

But you’re in luck with these seven suggestions for shoes all types of running enthusiasts will love.

Saucony Kinvara 10

If a neutral running shoe with a great ride is what they’re looking for, the Kinvara 10 from Saucony may be for you. The latest look in the franchise — which has spanned a decade — features the brand’s energy-returning Everun cushioning and an engineered mesh upper.

Saucony Kinvara 10 CREDIT: Saucony

Brooks Revel 3

For the person who wants to wear a good-looking sneaker out after a quick run, the Brooks Revel 3 pairs performance attributes such as a soft BioMoGo DNA cushioning with lifestyle aesthetics.

Brooks Revel 3 CREDIT: Brooks

Under Armour UA Hovr Phantom/SE

This look feature’s Under Armour’s Hovr energy-returning cushioning tech and pairs with the brand’s MapMyRun app to track your running metrics for the athlete focused on improvement.

Under Armour UA Hovr Phantom/SE CREDIT: Under Armour

Adidas UltraBoost 19

The latest shoe in the acclaimed running franchise is built with Adidas’ fan-favorite Boost energy-returning cushioning and a flexible and breathable Primeknit 360 upper.

Adidas UltraBoost 19 CREDIT: Adidas

Mizuno Wave Inspire 15

This look from Mizuno’s beloved support shoe franchise features durable U4ic midsole cushioning and a breathable engineered mesh upper.