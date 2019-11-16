Our Guide to the Best Men’s Running Shoes to Gift This Year

Not every man who runs needs the same type of sneaker, which may make holiday shopping for the runner in your life difficult.
But you’re in luck with these seven suggestions for shoes all types of running enthusiasts will love.
Saucony Kinvara 10
If a neutral running shoe with a great ride is what they’re looking for, the Kinvara 10 from Saucony may be for you. The latest look in the franchise — which has spanned a decade — features the brand’s energy-returning Everun cushioning and an engineered mesh upper.
Brooks Revel 3
For the person who wants to wear a good-looking sneaker out after a quick run, the Brooks Revel 3 pairs performance attributes such as a soft BioMoGo DNA cushioning with lifestyle aesthetics.
Under Armour UA Hovr Phantom/SE
This look feature’s Under Armour’s Hovr energy-returning cushioning tech and pairs with the brand’s MapMyRun app to track your running metrics for the athlete focused on improvement.
Adidas UltraBoost 19
The latest shoe in the acclaimed running franchise is built with Adidas’ fan-favorite Boost energy-returning cushioning and a flexible and breathable Primeknit 360 upper.
Mizuno Wave Inspire 15
This look from Mizuno’s beloved support shoe franchise features durable U4ic midsole cushioning and a breathable engineered mesh upper.
Asics Gel-Venture 6
A best-seller on Amazon, this sneaker features shock-absorbing Gel cushioning in the heel and a high-abrasion rubber outsole built with the trails in mind — but can be used on all types of terrain.
Asics Gel-Kayano 26
The newest model in the brand’s acclaimed Gel-Kayano franchise features Asics’ lightest FlyteFoam Lyte midsole cushioning and Impact Guidance System technology designed to enhance the foot’s gait from heel strike to toe-off.
Asics Gel-Kayano 25
Although a new number is out, the Gel-Kayano 25 is a solid shoe and can be purchased with a hefty price reduction now. One of the most beloved running shoe franchises of all time, this Asics look is great for over pronators with its enhanced stability and support system.
Mizuno Wave Rider 23
A style from another Mizuno favorite franchise — which is ideal for people with slight under pronation —the Wave Rider 23 features a dual compound midsole using the brand’s U4ic and U4icX technologies.
Nike Air Zoom Vomero 14
This style from Nike pairs two fan-favorite cushioning technologies from the brand: a full-length Zoom Air unit with React. The brand said its to give the shoe a smooth ride.
New Balance 1260v7
If a stability shoe is a must, this New Balance style is a solid choice. It boasts plush midsole cushioning and a blown rubber outsole for improved shock absorption.
