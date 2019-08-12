Best Men’s Basketball Shoes

Pro or not, all basketball players need a solid pair of shoes to enhance their performance. And now, thanks to current trends, you can even get away with wearing them outside the court, too. Below, find some of our favorite basketball shoes for comfort and style.
1. Adidas Dame 5
The low-top style features a soft suede upper and Bounce midsole for a lightweight yet cushy feel underfoot.
Pros: It also comes with a midfoot banking barrier that provides lateral stability as you switch directions quickly. Meanwhile, the herringbone outsole offers optimal traction. These come in 10 unique colorways, including a sunset-colored option with a speckled sole.
Cons: They may run large.
2. Nike Men's Air Visi Pro Vi
Ventilation along the tongue and collar help feet breathe in this sleek hoops style, while pivot points at the forefoot allow for better control during spins and turns.
Pros: These also feature ample cushioning underfoot as well as on the tongue and collar for 360-degree comfort. A textured rubber outsole offers enhanced traction.
Cons: Some users may prefer a full-on high top style for added support.
3. Nike Men's Lebron Soldier XII
Velcro criss-cross straps offers exceptional support in this pair. It also features Air pods in the heel for ultimate comfort during play.
Pros: To top it all off, these feature a breathable upper, grippy outsole and come in 20 basic to bright colorways to suit any style.
Cons: They're on the more expensive end.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.