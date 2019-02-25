7 Long-Distance Running Shoes to Shop for Your Next Marathon

Since long-distance runners ask different things of their shoes, so it’s not easy to call out the ideal marathon sneaker. Some are focused on keeping the weight low while others prefer lots of tech and cushioning to get them through the miles.
With the Tokyo Marathon scheduled to take place Sunday, FN looks at seven of the best lightweight and innovative performance running shoes on the market. Shop the styles here.
On Cloud
The Cloud from On weighs just 8.1 ounces and comes equipped with the brand’s CloudTec outsole built for a smooth ride.
Mizuno Wave Prophecy 8
The Wave Prophecy 8 is a tech junkie’s dream. Durability and cushioning is supplied by the sneaker’s Infinity Wave Plate and the brand’s U4icX Strobel Lasting Board provides a comfortable feel under foot.
Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo
Weighing in at just 8.4 ounces, this sneaker features energy-returning Nike ZoomX foam and a heel collar that is designed to stay away from your Achilles for comfort throughout your run.
Fresh Foam Zante Pursuit
This well-cushioned style from New Balance is ultra lightweight — the shoe comes in at 7.3 ounces. It also features bootie construction for a snug fit and a plush Fresh Foam midsole.
Adidas Adizero Adios 3
Aside from the brand’s energy-returning Boost midsole cushioning, this lightweight shoe features a Continental Rubber outsole for grip and a light and breathable open mesh upper.
Asics DynaFlyte 3
This performance look weighs 9.07 ounces and features high-rebound Ortholite X-40 insoles and a pair of the brand’s acclaimed cushioning techs (shock-absorbing Gel and the lightweight FlyteFoam Lyte).
Hoka One One Clifton 5
Weighing just 9.4 ounces, the Clifton 5 comes equipped with Hoka One One’s early stage Meta-Rocker meant to give the shoe a smooth ride and an open engineered mesh upper for breathability.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
Want more?
7 Great Men’s Running Shoes for Less Than $125
Our Guide to the Best Men’s Running Shoes to Gift
5 Tips for Finding the Best Fitting Running Shoes for Beginners