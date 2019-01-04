9 Retro Women’s Fila Sneakers to Buy if You Love That ’90s Look

Fila Original Fitness

If you’re looking for a more subtle look, the Original Fitness is a great pick. The low-fi shoe features an all-white exterior with subtle pops of color to easily complete any off-duty outfit.

Fila Original Fitness CREDIT: Footlocker

To buy: Fila Original Fitness, $60.

Fila Boveasorus

A precursor to the Balenciaga Triple S, this vibrant style offers a must-have dad sneaker look at just $80.

Fila Boveasorus CREDIT: Footlocker

To buy: Fila Boveasorus, $80.

Fila Spaghetti Low

This classic basketball shoe is redone in a low-top silhouette and neutral tones for effortless streetwear vibes.

Fila Spaghetti Low CREDIT: Footlocker

To buy: Fila Spaghetti Low, $90.

Fila F-13

Complete with a leather ankle strap and plush EVA footbed, this high-top design delivers on both style and comfort.

Fila F-13 CREDIT: Footlocker

To buy: Fila F-13, $65.

