9 Retro Women’s Fila Sneakers to Buy if You Love That ’90s Look

Retro sneaker silhouettes are undoubtedly making a huge comeback, with Fila leading the pack. The Italian company saw sales of its affordable Disruptor 2 model (which debuted 10 years ago) soar in 2018, and fanfare around the style doesn’t seem to be dying down (it was also named FN’s 2018 Shoe of the Year). Fila carries a range of other throwback looks that are just as on-trend and wallet-friendly if you’re looking to switch things up this season. Below, check out some of our favorite women’s kicks from the brand to add to your shopping cart now.
Fila Luminance
These ’90s-inspired sneakers get a modern update with a suede and mesh upper.
To buy: Fila Luminance, $70.
Fila Mindblower
Leather accents and bold branding make these kicks a standout athletic style.
To buy: Fila Mindblower, $75.
Fila Ray Tracer
Similar to the Disruptor II, the Fila Ray Tracer features that signature chunky silhouette with a fun colorblock design.
To buy: Fila Ray Tracer, $75.
Fila Original Fitness
If you’re looking for a more subtle look, the Original Fitness is a great pick. The low-fi shoe features an all-white exterior with subtle pops of color to easily complete any off-duty outfit.
To buy: Fila Original Fitness, $60.
Fila Boveasorus
A precursor to the Balenciaga Triple S, this vibrant style offers a must-have dad sneaker look at just $80.
To buy: Fila Boveasorus, $80.
Fila Spaghetti Low
This classic basketball shoe is redone in a low-top silhouette and neutral tones for effortless streetwear vibes.
To buy: Fila Spaghetti Low, $90.
Fila F-13
Complete with a leather ankle strap and plush EVA footbed, this high-top design delivers on both style and comfort.
To buy: Fila F-13, $65.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
Want more?
Exactly What Shoes to Wear With Leggings
9 of the Cutest Heels for Ladies With Wide Feet
7 Olive Green Women’s Sneakers to Add to Your Wardrobe Now