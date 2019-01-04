Sign up for our newsletter today!

9 Retro Women’s Fila Sneakers to Buy if You Love That ’90s Look

By Samantha Peters
Retro sneaker silhouettes are undoubtedly making a huge comeback, with Fila leading the pack. The Italian company saw sales of its affordable Disruptor 2 model (which debuted 10 years ago) soar in 2018, and fanfare around the style doesn’t seem to be dying down (it was also named FN’s 2018 Shoe of the Year). Fila carries a range of other throwback looks that are just as on-trend and wallet-friendly if you’re looking to switch things up this season. Below, check out some of our favorite women’s kicks from the brand to add to your shopping cart now.

Fila Luminance

These ’90s-inspired sneakers get a modern update with a suede and mesh upper.

To buyFila Luminance, $70. 

Fila Mindblower

Leather accents and bold branding make these kicks a standout athletic style.

To buyFila Mindblower, $75.

Fila Ray Tracer

Similar to the Disruptor II, the Fila Ray Tracer features that signature chunky silhouette with a fun colorblock design.

To buy: Fila Ray Tracer, $75.

Fila Original Fitness

If you’re looking for a more subtle look, the Original Fitness is a great pick. The low-fi shoe features an all-white exterior with subtle pops of color to easily complete any off-duty outfit.

To buyFila Original Fitness, $60. 

Fila Boveasorus

A precursor to the Balenciaga Triple S, this vibrant style offers a must-have dad sneaker look at just $80.

To buy: Fila Boveasorus, $80.

Fila Spaghetti Low

This classic basketball shoe is redone in a low-top silhouette and neutral tones for effortless streetwear vibes.

To buyFila Spaghetti Low, $90.

Fila F-13

Complete with a leather ankle strap and plush EVA footbed, this high-top design delivers on both style and comfort.

To buyFila F-13, $65.

