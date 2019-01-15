Best Cross-Training Women’s Shoes From Nike, Adidas & More

The right shoes can help you get the most out of your workout.

When shopping for cross-training shoes, you want shoes that have both cushioning and stability — and, of course, an attractive style is also a plus.

Below, find nine of the best cross-training shoes on the market right now.

Nike Metcon 4

The Nike Metcon 4 has a 3D-printed upper, with rubber wrapped around the mid-foot for optimal durability. The shoe retails for $130 but is currently on sale for $91.

Nike Metcon 4 CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

New Balance Fuel Core Nergize

These sporty New Balance sneakers feature a memory foam insole and a durable rubber outsole. Get them for $65.

New Balance Fuel Core Nergize CREDIT: Zappos

inov-8 F-Lite 260

The F-Lite 260 is designed with grip and durability in mind — making the sneaker a perfect choice for rope climbs. Buy them for $59 from Amazon.com.

inov-8 F-Lite 260 CREDIT: Amazon.com

Puma Tazon 6 FM

With a grippy rubber outsole and a soft foam insole, these Puma shoes are ideal for cross-training. Try them out for $70.

Puma Tazon 6 FM CREDIT: Zappos

Under Armour TriBase Reign

These $120 Under Armour sneakers are built with intense workouts in mind. They feature durable mesh for lightweight support and a low-to-the-ground sole designed for better power transfer.

Reebok Speed TR

The Reebok Speed TR features a woven mesh upper, a rubber outsole and a shock-absorbing midsole. Get a pair for $100 now.

Reebok Speed TR CREDIT: Nordstrom

Nike Free TR8

Currently marked down to $70, the Nike Free Tr8 comes in loads of stylish colorways. The sneaker features extra cushioning and a super-strong heel to help you get the most out of your workout.

Nike Free TR8 CREDIT: Nike

Adidas CrazyTrain Elite

Adidas’ CrazyTrain Elite is designed to fit like a sock, making it a comfy choice for cross training. The shoe sells for $140.

Adidas CrazyTrain Elite CREDIT: Amazon.com

Under Armour Ultimate Speed

The Under Armour Ultimate Speed features lockdown lacing for a secure fit, plus a breathable mesh upper for max ventilation. Another benefit? Their price has been slashed down from $100 to $76.

Under Armour Ultimate Speed CREDIT: Under Armour

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

How to Extend the Life of Your Sneakers

9 Retro Women’s Fila Sneakers to Buy if You Love That ’90s Look

8 Incredible Deals from Foot Locker’s Extended Year-End Sale — Starting at $20