Best Cross-Training Women’s Shoes From Nike, Adidas & More

The right shoes can help you get the most out of your workout.
When shopping for cross-training shoes, you want shoes that have both cushioning and stability — and, of course, an attractive style is also a plus.
Below, find nine of the best cross-training shoes on the market right now.
Nike Metcon 4
The Nike Metcon 4 has a 3D-printed upper, with rubber wrapped around the mid-foot for optimal durability. The shoe retails for $130 but is currently on sale for $91.
New Balance Fuel Core Nergize
These sporty New Balance sneakers feature a memory foam insole and a durable rubber outsole. Get them for $65.
inov-8 F-Lite 260
The F-Lite 260 is designed with grip and durability in mind — making the sneaker a perfect choice for rope climbs. Buy them for $59 from Amazon.com.
Puma Tazon 6 FM
With a grippy rubber outsole and a soft foam insole, these Puma shoes are ideal for cross-training. Try them out for $70.
Under Armour TriBase Reign
These $120 Under Armour sneakers are built with intense workouts in mind. They feature durable mesh for lightweight support and a low-to-the-ground sole designed for better power transfer.
Reebok Speed TR
The Reebok Speed TR features a woven mesh upper, a rubber outsole and a shock-absorbing midsole. Get a pair for $100 now.
Nike Free TR8
Currently marked down to $70, the Nike Free Tr8 comes in loads of stylish colorways. The sneaker features extra cushioning and a super-strong heel to help you get the most out of your workout.
Adidas CrazyTrain Elite
Adidas’ CrazyTrain Elite is designed to fit like a sock, making it a comfy choice for cross training. The shoe sells for $140.
Under Armour Ultimate Speed
The Under Armour Ultimate Speed features lockdown lacing for a secure fit, plus a breathable mesh upper for max ventilation. Another benefit? Their price has been slashed down from $100 to $76.
