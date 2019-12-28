11 Most Popular Balenciaga Sneakers That You Can Shop Now

Although Balenciaga has been around since the early 90s, the luxury fashion house has infiltrated much of the street style culture in the past few years thanks to the input of Demna Gvasalia, who took over as the brand’s Creative Director in 2015. Some of the notable avant-garde sneaker designs that have rolled out from the brand include the Triple S, the Track Trainer, the updated Track.2 Trainer, as well as the Speed Runner.

It’s hard to not talk about the brand without mentioning its Triple S model that made its debut in the height of the dad sneaker craze as well as the endorsement from a handful of celebrities, most notably Kylie Jenner. The design itself draws inspiration from archival basketball, running and track shoes and is synonymous with the triple-stacked tooling. Although it has had its fair share of high praise and criticism, the amount of buzz that the shoe has garnered throughout the years makes it deserving of its recognition.

Read on for a rundown of some of the popular styles that fans can nab right now, but It’s not without its luxury price tag.

Balenciaga Triple S ‘Curry’

It’s only right to kick off this list with the Triple S after it ranked as the hottest sneaker in 2018 according to Lyst. The “Curry” colorway begins with the bold upper that features a handful of premium materials and colors that sits atop a chunky three-layered platform.

Balenciaga Speed Runner

One of the other silhouettes that have to be mentioned on this list includes the Speed Runner. It features a simple execution thanks to its laceless slip-on upper that sits atop a foam midsole.

The Balenciaga Speed Trainer in black and red. CREDIT: Balenciaga

Balenciaga Track Trainer

The in-line Balenciaga Track Trainer is available in the stealthy all-black colorway that features a mix of materials including mesh, leather, and nylon on the running-inspired sneaker.

Balenciaga Track Line sneaker. CREDIT: Balenciaga

Balenciaga Track.2 Trainer

Similar to the aforementioned style, the Balenciaga Track.2 Trainer is the latest addition to the line that’s made of mesh and nylon construction, which sits atop a dynamic sole design.

The Balenciaga Track.2 Trainer in black. CREDIT: Balenciaga

Balenciaga Arena

Although not as popular as the previous models, the Balenciaga Arena still made a lasting impression when it debuted in ’14 with its tonal execution including a textured leather construction with matching sole.

The Balenciaga Arena. CREDIT: GOAT

Balenciaga Speed Trainer Lace-Up

To give the popular Balenciaga Speed Trainer some variation, the brand added laces to the upper while still maintaining the sleek sock-like aesthetic.

The Balenciaga Speed Trainer Lace-Up. CREDIT: Balenciaga

Balenciaga Triple S ‘Triple Black’

The Balenciaga Triple S has also been given the stealthy “Triple Black” color scheme featuring premium calfskin, lambskin, and mesh on the upper while the triple-layered sole boasts a translucent design.

The Balenciaga Triple S in all-black. CREDIT: Balenciaga

Balenciaga Track.2 Trainer

Much like the styles seen earlier, the fashion label elevates the Track.2 with this vibrant blue and green color palette while the signature branding found on the tongue and mudguard.

The Balenciaga Track.2 Trainer in blue and green. CREDIT: Balenciaga

Balenciaga Triple S ‘Metallic Silver’

Balenciaga delivers the unique Triple S silhouette in a combination of red, silver and white paired with a double foam and mesh upper, which sits atop the signature chunky sole.

The Balenciaga Triple S in metallic silver. CREDIT: Balenciaga

Balenciaga Speed Trainer ‘Clear Sole’

In terms of color, this iteration of the Balenciaga Speed Trainer keeps it simple with its one-piece sock upper with Balenciaga branding stamped on the side, but the standout detail is the clear portion of the midsole found on the heel.

The Balenciaga Speed Trainer Clear Sole. CREDIT: Balenciaga

Balenciaga Triple S

The fan-favorite black and red color scheme arrive onto the Balenciaga Triple S, which is constructed of premium leathers on the low-cut upper while a contrasting beige and red covers the chunky midsole to finish off the look.

The Balenciaga Triple S in a black and red colorway. CREDIT: Balenciaga

