A Guide to the Best Adidas Ultra Boost Sneakers Out Now

With its sleek look and top performance technology, it’s no surprise the Adidas Ultra Boost is a best-selling style for the Three Stripes. New iterations of the kicks are constantly rolling out (like the latest launch of the Ultra Boost 19), but there are also classic models that deserve a place in every runner’s closet. From the original 1.0 to Parlay made of recycled plastics, we’ve rounded up our favorite Adidas Ultra Boost sneakers to add to your shopping cart now.

Adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged Shoes

Inspired by runners who cut cages off their shoes, this model offers a sock-like silhouette for an unrestricted fit.

Adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged shoes. CREDIT: Adidas

To buy: Adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged Shoes, $180.

Adidas Ultra Boost all Terrain Shoes

Complete with a water-repellant knit upper and durable outsole, this sturdy sneaker is designed to keep you dry and sure-footed when trekking through rough terrain.

Adidas Ultra Boost all Terrain shoes. CREDIT: Finish Line

To buy: Adidas Ultra Boost all Terrain Shoes, $160 (was $200).

Adidas Ultra Boost

The model that started it all, the Ultra Boost 1.0 features a lightweight Primeknit upper, energy-returning cushioning and flexible outsole for a smooth ride with every run.

Adidas Ultra Boost CREDIT: Finish Line

To buy: Adidas Ultra Boost, $180.

Adidas Ultra Boost Laceless Shoes

A midfoot band offers secure lockdown (not to mention eye-catching detail) in this ultra-flexible slip-on design.

Adidas Ultra Boost Laceless shoes. CREDIT: Adidas

To buy: Adidas Ultra Boost Laceless Shoes, $200.

Adidas Ultra Boost ST

Designed for runners who need extra stability, the Ultra Boost ST includes a knit-in band across the forefoot and firmer cushioning under the arch for added support.

Adidas Ultra Boost ST CREDIT: Adidas

To buy: Adidas Ultra Boost ST, $180.

Adidas Ultra Boost Clima

Perfect to wear in warmer weather, the Clima is made with sweat-wicking yarn to keep you cool.

Adidas Ultra Boost Clima CREDIT: Adidas

To buy: Adidas Ultra Boost Clima, $120 (was $140).

Adidas Ultra Boost Parley

The Adidas Ultra Boost Parlay is not only comfortable and stylish, but also eco-friendly, too. Its upper is made of yarn spun with plastic that’s been reclaimed from shorelines before it reaches the ocean.

Adidas Ultra Boost Parley CREDIT: Adidas

To buy: Adidas Ultra Boost Parley, $180.

