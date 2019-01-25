7 Adidas Men’s Sneakers to Nab From Huge End-of-Season Sale, With up to 50% Off

Although we still have a few months left of winter, retailers are already slashing prices on current inventory to make way for new spring styles — and thankfully, Adidas is one of them. While supplies last, the sports retailer is offering up to 50 percent off on hundreds of coveted sneakers from the season, including select colorways of the ever-popular Ultra Boost and Stan Smith.

Eager to get your hands on the discounted offerings? Shop our favorite men’s sneakers from the sale below.

Adidas Tubular Doom Sock Primeknit

If you’re looking for that second-skin fit, the Adidas Tubular Doom is a great option. Its stretchy knit upper makes the shoe fit like a sock, while a subtle heel strap gives you extra stability.

Adidas Tubular Doom Sock Primeknit CREDIT: Adidas

To buy: Adidas Tubular Doom Sock Primeknit, $60 (was $120).

Adidas Stan Smith

Grab this iconic silhouette in three all-leather finishes for 50 percent off.

Adidas Stan Smith CREDIT: Adidas

To buy: Adidas Stan Smith, $50 (was $100).

Adidas Ultra Boost

This fan-favorite runner features responsive Boost cushioning and a supportive midsole cage to help you reach your fitness goals.

Adidas Ultra Boost

To buy: Adidas Ultra Boost, $126 (was $180).

Adidas Sobakov

Update your off-duty wardrobe with the standout Sobakov model, featuring a bold 3-Stripes design and stretchy knit upper.

Adidas Sobakov CREDIT: Adidas

To buy: Adidas Sobakov, $60 (was $120).

Adidas Pod3.1

A redo of a ’90s-era design, the Pod3.1 features plush Boost cushioning and TPU in the mid-foot for added support.

Adidas Pod3.1 CREDIT: Adidas

To buy: Adidas Pod3.1, $70 ($100).

Adidas Swift Run Primeknit

Complete with a streamlined silhouette, lightweight cushioning and flexible Primeknit upper, these fast and comfy kicks are a must in any runner’s closet.

Adidas Swift Run Primeknit CREDIT: Adidas

To buy: Adidas Swift Run Primeknit, $60 (was $120).

Adidas NMD_R2

Sleek and modern, the NMD_R2 boasts knit and nubuck leather accents, plus a full-length boost unit for optimal energy return.

Adidas NMD_R2 Shoes CREDIT: Adidas

To buy: Adidas NMD_R2, $100 (was $130).

