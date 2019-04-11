Sign up for our newsletter today!

9 Must-Have All-Black Sneakers for Men

By Peter Verry
Peter Verry

Peter Verry

More Stories By

View All
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07
CREDIT: Nike

Black sneakers are a great addition to any man’s collection.

No longer solely associated with the clunky work styles you’d find in a kitchen, they’re available in a range of on-trend silhouettes — not to mention pair easily with any outfit, look clean and don’t distract from your overall aesthetic.

If you’re looking to add a triple-black style to your lineup, FN has rounded up nine looks from brands including Nike, Adidas and Puma that are great pickups.

Tips and Notes

  • Subtle color pops often provide a welcome contrast that helps the sneaker stand out.
  • The upper material will help you decide if they’re appropriate to wear (e.g., you may not wear a knit upper to a formal function, but leather may work for the event).

Below, shop nine all-black sneaker styles for men available online today.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07

Arguably the brand’s most important shoe of all time, the Air Force 1 ’07 executed in all-black is a clean look that can be dressed up or down.

Nike Air Force 1 07
Nike Air Force 1 07
CREDIT: Nike
Buy: Nike Air Force 1 '07 $90
Buy it

Reebok Classics Workout Plus

The brand’s sporty heritage look is executed with a soft full-grain leather upper, giving it a classier aesthetic perfect for any setting.

Reebok Classics Workout Plus
Reebok Classics Workout Plus
CREDIT: Reebok
Buy: Reebok Classics Workout Plus $80
Buy it

Asics Gel-Quantum 180 4

This performance runner boasts its shock-absorbing Gel cushioning tech in the forefoot and heel — and looks super-sleek in all-black.

Asics Gel-Quantum 180 4
Asics Gel-Quantum 180 4
CREDIT: Asics
Buy: Asics Gel-Quantum 180 4 $120
buy it

Adidas PureBoost Go

The energy-returning Boost midsole and sleek knit upper make the Adidas PureBoost Go a must-have for the sporty triple-black sneaker fan.

Adidas PureBoost Go
Adidas PureBoost Go
CREDIT: Adidas
Buy: Adidas PureBoost Go $120
Buy it

Puma RS-0 Trophy

The chunky style in all black is ideal for the monochromatic sneaker fan. It comes equipped with a mesh and textile upper with leather overlays and a comfy and stable midsole.

Puma RS-0 Trophy
Puma RS-0 Trophy
CREDIT: Puma
Buy: Puma RS-0 Trophy $100
Buy it

Greats Royale

Greats likely has the classiest look on this list with the triple-black Royale, a look handcrafted in Italy and made with locally sourced leather.

Greats Royale
Greats Royale
CREDIT: Greats
Buy: Greats Royale $179
Buy it

Fila Silva Trainer

This heritage tech runner-turned-lifestyle standout from Fila boasts a leather, suede and mesh upper and the label’s 2A performance cushioning technology in both the heel and forefoot.

Fila Silva Trainer
Fila Silva Trainer
CREDIT: Fila
Buy: Fila Silva Trainer $100
Buy it

Vans ComfyCush Slip-On

The brand’s classic Slip-On style gets a major cushioning upgrade with ComfyCush. It also boasts a newly constructed canvas upper.

Vans ComfyCush Slip-On
Vans ComfyCush Slip-On
CREDIT: Vans
Buy: Vans ComfyCush Slip-On $60
Buy it

New Balance 990v4

New Balance’s classic 990v4 silhouette in all-black is a must-have for the heritage sneaker fanatic, built with a pigskin and mesh upper and the brand’s durable Encap midsole tech.

New Balance 990v4
New Balance 990v4
CREDIT: New Balance
Buy: New Balance 990v4 $165 was $175
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

9 Must-Have Men’s Sneakers for Spring

9 Innovative Lightweight Running Shoes You Can Buy on Amazon Now

Shop The Rock’s First Under Armour Running Shoe and New Training Sneaker

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad