9 Must-Have All-Black Sneakers for Men

Black sneakers are a great addition to any man’s collection.

No longer solely associated with the clunky work styles you’d find in a kitchen, they’re available in a range of on-trend silhouettes — not to mention pair easily with any outfit, look clean and don’t distract from your overall aesthetic.

If you’re looking to add a triple-black style to your lineup, FN has rounded up nine looks from brands including Nike, Adidas and Puma that are great pickups.

Tips and Notes

Subtle color pops often provide a welcome contrast that helps the sneaker stand out.

The upper material will help you decide if they’re appropriate to wear (e.g., you may not wear a knit upper to a formal function, but leather may work for the event).

Below, shop nine all-black sneaker styles for men available online today.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07

Arguably the brand’s most important shoe of all time, the Air Force 1 ’07 executed in all-black is a clean look that can be dressed up or down.

Nike Air Force 1 07 CREDIT: Nike

Reebok Classics Workout Plus

The brand’s sporty heritage look is executed with a soft full-grain leather upper, giving it a classier aesthetic perfect for any setting.

Reebok Classics Workout Plus CREDIT: Reebok

Asics Gel-Quantum 180 4

This performance runner boasts its shock-absorbing Gel cushioning tech in the forefoot and heel — and looks super-sleek in all-black.

Asics Gel-Quantum 180 4 CREDIT: Asics

Adidas PureBoost Go

The energy-returning Boost midsole and sleek knit upper make the Adidas PureBoost Go a must-have for the sporty triple-black sneaker fan.

Adidas PureBoost Go CREDIT: Adidas

Puma RS-0 Trophy

The chunky style in all black is ideal for the monochromatic sneaker fan. It comes equipped with a mesh and textile upper with leather overlays and a comfy and stable midsole.

Puma RS-0 Trophy CREDIT: Puma

Greats Royale

Greats likely has the classiest look on this list with the triple-black Royale, a look handcrafted in Italy and made with locally sourced leather.

Greats Royale CREDIT: Greats

Fila Silva Trainer

This heritage tech runner-turned-lifestyle standout from Fila boasts a leather, suede and mesh upper and the label’s 2A performance cushioning technology in both the heel and forefoot.

Fila Silva Trainer CREDIT: Fila

Vans ComfyCush Slip-On

The brand’s classic Slip-On style gets a major cushioning upgrade with ComfyCush. It also boasts a newly constructed canvas upper.

Vans ComfyCush Slip-On CREDIT: Vans

New Balance 990v4

New Balance’s classic 990v4 silhouette in all-black is a must-have for the heritage sneaker fanatic, built with a pigskin and mesh upper and the brand’s durable Encap midsole tech.

New Balance 990v4 CREDIT: New Balance

