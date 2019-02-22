Here’s How to Get the Air Jordan 1 High OG ‘Couture’

Jordan Brand’s experimentation with the fan-favorite Air Jordan 1 will continue tomorrow, with its latest inspiration incorporating streetwear culture as its muse.

According to the Swoosh, the latest “Couture” Jordan 1 is a celebration of the fashion community and how the silhouette has risen to become a staple in streetwear. The upper boasts a black premium full-grain leather while paying homage to the original black and red colorway of the shoe that was banned by the NBA in 1985. It has a striking red stripe covering the Swoosh logo that runs across both sides of the midfoot and a red Nike Air branding on the tongue. Further adding to the retro feel of the kicks is a cream-colored outsole sitting underneath.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Couture” will release on the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers tomorrow. The sneakers will come with a retail price of $175.

In other related news, two high profiled collaborations are rumored to drop later this year including a brand new Nike SB x Jordan 1 Low and the re-release of Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Jordan 1 in kids sizing.

