Adidas Has ‘St. Patrick’s Day’ Vintage-Style Shoes That Will Bring You Good Luck

In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day (March 17), Adidas has dropped its latest Spezial Handball collection just in time for the holiday.

One of the more popular silhouettes for elite handball players back in the ’70s, these vintage-inspired shoes are revamped for the modern day sneaker fan. The low-top model features a supple suede upper with premium leather on the Three Stripes branding and heel tab. Sitting underneath is a grippy gum outsole for added durability. Tucked within is an Ortholite-cushioned sockliner that provides all-day comfort.

The uppers are dressed in bold green hues with contrasting gold Spezial branding on the lateral side and tongue. A clover replaces the classic Trefoil logo. Lucky for fans, you can purchase the kicks on Adidas.com now for a retail price of $100 each with men’s sizes ranging from 5 to 14.

Along with the two aforementioned iterations is a beige iteration that is expected to release this Saturday on Adidas.com and at select Three Stripes retailers globally.

