The Latest Adidas Powerphases Are Not Part of Kanye West’s Yeezy Line

If you missed out on Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas that have dropped throughout the past few years, the Three Stripes may have a solution for you.

Arriving this weekend are two new colorways of the classic workout shoe that was introduced in 1987 as part of the sportswear giant’s Fitness collection before the model was revived for West’s Adidas Yeezy line.

The latest release for the low-top shoe will feature a muted palette on the premium leather uppers in white and cream. Some eye-catching details include a miniature navy Adidas branding alongside the Trefoil logo in red. Fans of Ye’s version may notice the “Calabasas” branding is now replaced by “Powerphase” embroidered on the lateral side. Both colorways will sit atop a cream-colored outsole, giving the kicks a vintage look and feel.

Adidas Powerphase “Ecru Tint”

The lateral side of the Adidas Powerphase “Ecru Tint” CREDIT: Adidas

Adidas Powerphase “Cloud White”

The lateral side of the Adidas Powerphase “Cloud White.” CREDIT: Adidas

Both iterations of Adidas Powerphase will release Saturday on Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers. Retail pricing is set at $110 each. Women who want to pick up their pairs are suggested to size down one and a half sizes since the kicks are launching only in men’s sizes.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

An All-Black Yeezy Powerphase Arrives This Week

Kanye West’s Calabasas x Adidas Yeezy Powerphase Sneakers Will be Rereleased on June 4

Kanye West and Adidas Are Releasing New Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas Shoes This Month