The Jonah Hill-Endorsed Adidas Originals LXCON Sneaker Is Almost Here

The lateral side of the Adidas Originals LXCON.

Adidas Originals’ recent trend of reintroducing past silhouettes with updated technology will continue into the new year with the latest set to drop next month: LXCON. Inspired by a vintage running design from 1994, the Three Stripes has upgraded it with modernized tech. The kicks will feature a breathable one-piece Primeknit build that draws similarities to the highly celebrated Ultra Boost. A unique lacing system wraps around the entirety of the knit, which is enclosed underneath the stitched-on Three Stripes branding and heel counter. The upper sits atop a chunky midsole featuring Adiprene cushioning system.

The front view of the Adidas Originals LXCON. CREDIT: Adidas

The medial side of the Adidas Originals LXCON. CREDIT: Adidas

Two colorways are set to arrive in both the light brown, purple and red colorway and the white, blue and black version.

Last year, Jonah Hill took to Instagram to debut the retro-inspired model in October, hinting that a collaboration with Adidas was in the works. The caption read, “Something fun coming from me and Adidas?”

Both colorways of the latest Adidas Originals LXCON will release on Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers globally on Feb. 2, for a retail price of $120.

