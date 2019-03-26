Celebrated Cities Across the World Inspire Adidas’ Nite Jogger ‘Jet Set’ Collection

Built to traverse the urban streets, the revitalized Adidas Nite Jogger is back with a brand-new collection inspired by some of the most famous cities in the world.

This modernized silhouette draws design elements from the original Nite Jogger model that originally released in the ’80s when the sportswear giant began experimenting with reflective materials on its sneakers. Arriving this Saturday are the New York and Los Angeles editions of the running sneaker.

The upper features a breathable textile mesh and nylon in black that’s accompanied with suede overlays on the mudguard and heel counter. Adding a bit of pop to the kicks are contrasting orange and teal accents on the boarding pass-inspired tongue, with their respective cities prominently branded in front. Additional details include reflective hits on the toebox, laces and heel tab. Both colorways are coupled with a white Boost-cushioned midsole and a black outsole.

The “Los Angeles” iteration of the Adidas Nite Jogger. CREDIT: Adidas

The “Jet Set” Adidas Nite Jogger collection will debut Saturday on Adidas.com at 10 a.m. ET. Also launching in April are the London, Shanghai, Tokyo and Paris editions. Retail pricing is set at $150.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Yeezy Boost 700 V2 ‘Geode’ Quickly Sold Out — Here’s How You Can Still Buy Them

Adidas Releases a Color-Changing Sneaker That Reacts to Heat

Adidas’ Popular Nite Jogger Sneakers Are Back in Two Colorways for Spring