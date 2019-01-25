Adidas Gave Out Free Pairs of James Harden’s Signature Sneakers to Celebrate His 61-Point Performance

James Harden is on a mission to prove to his doubters why he is still the NBA’s reigning MVP with the hopes of capturing the elusive reward once again with his recent 61-point performance at Madison Square Garden (tied for the most points scored by an opposing player) against the New York Knicks.

Yesterday, Adidas NYC celebrated the historic moment by giving away 61 pairs of his latest Harden Vol. 3 signature shoe, which was announced on Twitter. According to the tweet, fans were told to stop by the Adidas 5th Ave. location from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to pick up the shoes, and as you can imagine, they were all distributed within the hour.

61 in NYC. adidas 5th Ave. is giving away 61 Harden Vol. 3s to celebrate @JHarden13’s career night. Today at 5pm. Valid until 8pm or while supplies last. First come, first serve. Based on store availability. Subject to adidas discretion; adidas reserves all rights. No returns. pic.twitter.com/2tjHrjY0xn — adidas NYC (@adidasNYC) January 24, 2019

For Harden’s performance, “The Beard” wore a black-based colorway featuring coral accents seen on the JH13 logo on the tongue, the midfoot stabilizers, and outsole.

A fan replied to the tweet thanking the sportswear giant as he walked away with a never-before-seen colorway of Harden’s performance model expected to release soon. If you weren’t able to pick up your pair, a bevy of colorways are available for purchase on Adidas.com for a retail price of $140.

Tonight, the Houston Rockets will face off against the second-seed Toronto Raptors at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN as Harden attempts to lead his injury-plagued Houston Rockets to yet another victory.

