5 Stylish Green Adidas Sneakers That Are Perfect to Wear With Your St. Patrick’s Day Outfit

By Victor Deng
St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) is right around the corner, which means it’s time to match your green outfits with equally green sneakers. Don’t have any green-colored shoes in your closet? Here are several options from Adidas just for you.

The select styles include classic silhouettes like the Stan Smith and the Superstar along with the recently released 3MC Vulc shoe from the sportswear giant. With the prices all ranging from $100 or less, this makes it easier to shop for the festive occasion without breaking your budget.

Below, five of our picks to pair with your upcoming St. Patty’s outfits to avoid getting pinched on the holiday.

Adidas Stan Smith

The iconic Stan Smith tennis sneaker is notorious for its white-based leather construction with contrasting green accents, which makes it perfect for the upcoming holiday.

Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers
The lateral side of the Adidas Stan Smith.
CREDIT: Adidas
Buy: Adidas Stan Smith $80
Adidas Superstar

This classic Adidas Superstar boasts a dark green low-top design that’s combined with eye-catching neon green laces and branding on the tongue and heel that will help you stand out from the crowd.

Adidas Superstar
The green iteration of the Adidas Superstar.
CREDIT: Adidas
Buy: Adidas Superstar $100
Adidas Handball Spezial

Dressed in the festive colors, this timeless Adidas Handball Spezial boasts a premium suede upper in green with a gum bottom outsole underneath for a more vintage feel.

Adidas Handball Spezial
The lateral side of the Adidas Handball Spezial
CREDIT: Adidas
Buy: Adidas Handball Spezial $100
Adidas 3MC Vulc

The highly versatile Adidas 3MC Vulc offers a low-profile look that features durable canvas material on the dark green upper with gold accents seen on Adidas lettering throughout the shoe for added flair.

Adidas 3MC Vulc
The lateral side of the Adidas 3MC Vulc in green.
CREDIT: Adidas
Buy: Adidas 3MC Vulc $65
Adidas Gazelle

This retro-style training sneaker from Adidas incorporates a premium mint green nubuck upper that’s contrasted with a white outsole, keeping the aesthetic as subtle as possible.

Adidas Gazelle
The Adidas gazelle in green.
CREDIT: Adidas
Buy: Adidas Gazelle $90
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

