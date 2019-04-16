Shop Adidas’ Flash Sale at Nordstrom Rack — With Prices Starting at $47

With temperatures finally starting to rise, now is the perfect time to update your wardrobe with a fresh pair of kicks.

And better yet, Nordstrom Rack is having a flash sale of Adidas footwear — with styles starting at just $47. Among the offerings are a wide variety of lifestyle shoes and runners.

Whether you’re planning to take advantage of warmer weather by going on runs outdoors or are just hoping to spice up your weekend wardrobe, Adidas and Nordstrom Rack have you covered. There’s no code needed to shop the sale, which ends on April 18. Plus, Nordstrom Rack offers free shipping on all orders over $100; items that don’t work out can be returned to Nordstrom Rack within 45 days.

Below, FN has compiled a list of our nine favorite sneakers on sale to help make your shopping experience a breeze.

1. Adidas Cloudfoam Advantage

White sneakers have been a trend for a few seasons, and now’s a great time to grab a new pair. The Cloudfoam Advantage features Adidas’ signature Three Stripes and a pebbled leather construction.

The Adidas Cloudfoam Advantage leather sneaker. CREDIT: Nordstrom Rack

2. Adidas Ultraboost X

If you’re still looking to get on that New Year’s resolution to run more, Adidas and Nordstrom Rack have you covered. These shoes are ultralightweight with a flexible sole — and they’re 36% off.

The Adidas Ultraboost X. CREDIT: Nordstrom Rack

3. Adidas Gazelle

With a suede upper, padded footbed and grip sole, these casual sneakers are comfy and cute for spring. They’re now over 40% off.

The Adidas Gazelle sneaker. CREDIT: Nordstrom Rack

4. Adidas Ultimafusion

These laceless sneakers feature a socklike fit, with tabs at the front and back, making them super-easy to pull on and off.

Adidas Ultimafusion shoe. CREDIT: Nordstrom Rack

5. Adidas Tubular Shadow

The Tubular Shadow features a similar construction as the Yeezy Boost 350 V2, but it comes at just a fraction of the price. This pair costs $63, a 37% drop from the initial ask of $100.

Adidas Tubular Shadow sneaker. CREDIT: Nordstrom Rack

6. Adidas Cloudfoam Pure

Match your footwear to the flowers with the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure, which comes in a petal pink that screams spring.

The Adidas Cloudfoam Pure sneaker. CREDIT: Nordstrom Rack

7. Adidas Ultimamotion

With gold-accented laces, these sneakers can be dressed up more than your average kicks. They feature lace detailing but are slip-ons, with tabs at the back, making them a breeze to pull on and off.

The Adidas Ultimamotion slip-on sneaker. CREDIT: Nordstrom Rack

8. Adidas VL Court

These court sneakers are a classic — great for styling with workout gear or with a casual ensemble while out running errands. They’re just $47 (down from $60).

The Adidas VL Court shoe. CREDIT: Nordstrom Rack

9. Adidas Quesa

These shoes feature a socklike construction, a comfy padded footbed and a grip sole with traction — everything you need in a trail runner.

The Adidas Quesa trail running shoe. CREDIT: Nordstrom Rack

