7 Supportive Slippers to Provide You With Optimal Comfort

Footwear comfort is a given these days with many brands incorporating cushioned footbeds with arch support, flexible outsoles and lightweight materials. But comfort and support don’t have to stop at the front door anymore. Today, these features are available in a range of slipper styles for men and women that retail for under $140.

They are available for men and women in classic clog styles for easy on-and-off wear, as well as slide-inspired and thong versions for the warmer months. And they all offer versatile indoor-outdoor soles, making them suitable for at-home wear as well as quick runs to Starbucks.

Here, FN has curated a wardrobe of styles that can take you through the year.

Haflinger GZ Classic Grizzly

This cozy clog incorporates an anatomically correct footbed with a cork and latex midsole that molds to the foot.

Haflinger GZ Classic Grizzly CREDIT: Zappos

Giesswein Veitsch

A cushioned footbed with arch support delivers enhanced support to this boiled wool style, which can also be removed to accommodate custom orthotics.

Giesswein Veitsch CREDIT: Zappos

Vionic Relax Plush Slipper

Surround your foot in soft faux fur in this slip-on style that incorporates a proprietary footbed with Orthaheel technology that features enhanced arch support to promote proper body alignment.

Vionic Relax plush slipper. CREDIT: Vionic

Tempur-Pedic Kensley

This slip-on style is designed with Tempur cushioning, a pressure relieving and temperature sensitive material that molds to the contours of the foot.

Tempur-Pedic Kensley CREDIT: Zappos

FitFlop Chrissie Dots

A wool upper keeps feet cool and comfortable in this mule, while an ergonomically designed footbed features impact pillows at the forefoot and heel for walking ease; a rubber outsole provides durability.

FitFlop Chrissie Dots CREDIT: Zappos

Sorel Out N About Slide

Stay sure-footed in this faux fur-lined slip-on done in a mix of fabric and suede, which is then set on a rubber outsole for support and traction indoors and outdoors.

Sorel Out N About Slide CREDIT: Zappos

Vionic Gracie Toe Post Slipper

Enjoy a spalike experience in this terry thong that features a biomechanically designed arch support and heel cup.

Vionic Gracie toe post slipper. CREDIT: Vionic

