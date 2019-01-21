Sign up for our newsletter today!

7 Supportive Slippers to Provide You With Optimal Comfort

By Barbara Schneider-Levy
Vionic Relax Plush slipper.
CREDIT: Zappos

Footwear comfort is a given these days with many brands incorporating cushioned footbeds with arch support, flexible outsoles and lightweight materials. But comfort and support don’t have to stop at the front door anymore. Today, these features are available in a range of slipper styles for men and women that retail for under $140.

They are available for men and women in classic clog styles for easy on-and-off wear, as well as slide-inspired and thong versions for the warmer months. And they all offer versatile indoor-outdoor soles, making them suitable for at-home wear as well as quick runs to Starbucks.

Here, FN has curated a wardrobe of styles that can take you through the year.

 

Haflinger GZ Classic Grizzly

This cozy clog incorporates an anatomically correct footbed with a cork and latex midsole that molds to the foot.

Haflinger GZ Classic Grizzly
Haflinger GZ Classic Grizzly
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Haflinger GZ Classic Grizzly $125
Buy it

Giesswein Veitsch

A cushioned footbed with arch support delivers enhanced support to this boiled wool style, which can also be removed to accommodate custom orthotics.

Giesswein Veitsch
Giesswein Veitsch
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Giesswein Veitsch $138
Buy it

Vionic Relax Plush Slipper

Surround your foot in soft faux fur in this slip-on style that incorporates a proprietary footbed with Orthaheel technology that features enhanced arch support to promote proper body alignment.

Vionic Relax Plush Slipper
Vionic Relax plush slipper.
CREDIT: Vionic
Buy: Vionic Relax Plush Slipper $70
Buy it

Tempur-Pedic Kensley

This slip-on style is designed with Tempur cushioning, a pressure relieving and temperature sensitive material that molds to the contours of the foot.

Tempur-Pedic Kensley
Tempur-Pedic Kensley
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Tempur-Pedic Kensley $60
Buy it

FitFlop Chrissie Dots

A wool upper keeps feet cool and comfortable in this mule, while an ergonomically designed footbed features impact pillows at the forefoot and heel for walking ease; a rubber outsole provides durability.

FitFlop Chrissie Dots
FitFlop Chrissie Dots
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: FitFlop Chrissie Dots $63
Buy it

Sorel Out N About Slide

Stay sure-footed in this faux fur-lined slip-on done in a mix of fabric and suede, which is then set on a rubber outsole for support and traction indoors and outdoors.

Sorel Out N About Slide
Sorel Out N About Slide
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Sorel Out N About Slide $80
Buy it

Vionic Gracie Toe Post Slipper

Enjoy a spalike experience in this terry thong that features a biomechanically designed arch support and heel cup.

Vionic Gracie Toe Post Slipper
Vionic Gracie toe post slipper.
CREDIT: Vionic
Buy: Vionic Gracie Toe Post Slipper $60
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

