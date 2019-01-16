What to Wear With Adidas Yeezy Shoes: 7 Women’s Fashion Tips Inspired By Celeb Street Style

No doubt you love your Yeezys (after all, you likely spent hours trolling the Adidas app to nab them), but putting together an outfit that truly does them justice can be difficult. To help you assemble the perfect look, we’ve rounded up a range of ways to style the fashion-forward footwear — inspired by celebrities. Whether you’ll be rocking the Desert Rat or Kendall Jenner’s favorite PVC heels, there’s a look here every Yeezy fan can feel good about wearing.

Yeezy Snake Effect Boots: Wear With Jeans + Tee

For a more understated approach, pair the bold boot style with relaxed, lightwash jeans that cover the top of the shoes. Finish off the look with a simple black top and skinny sunglasses.

Kourtney Kardashian in Yeezy Season 5 Python boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Yeezy Season 8 Transparent Sandals: Wear With a Sheer Blouse + Bermuda Shorts

Yeezy’s transparent sandals are effortlessly chic and perfect to rock in warmer temps. It’s best to pair the tall sandal with longer shorts, like bermudas, as the look offers a more demure way to show off your legs. A button-down blouse adds an extra dose of sleekness.

Kendall Jenner CREDIT: Odette Martin/Shutterstock

Yeezy Desert Rat: Wear With a Cotton Mini Dress

If you’re opting for one of the brand’s sneaker styles, though, feel free to play with shorter hemlines. Emily Ratajkowski looked stunning in a cami mini dress and Yeezy Desert Rats — a look that’s super-easy to throw on before heading out the door.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing Yeezy Desert Rat sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Yeezy Boost 700: Wear With Leather Leggings + Graphic Sweatshirt

Follow Hailey Baldwin’s lead and make your Yeezy Boost 700s stand out with an all-black ensemble. Patent leather leggings and subtle graphics on a pullover sweater add eye-catching detail to the monochromatic look.

Hailey Baldwin CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Yeezy PowerPhase Calabasas: Wear With a Track Suit + Teddy Coat

Considering athleisure is now the norm, we’d reckon it’s totally acceptable to dress cozy in public. A colorful sweatsuit and teddy coat offer plush, retro vibes when paired with the Yeezy PowerPhase Calabasas.

Maya Jama CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Yeezy Mesh Panel Mules: Wear With a Structured Coat + Biker Shorts

We also love how Kourtney Kardashian paired her Yeezy mesh sandals with biker shorts for a sporty-meets-polished look. To mirror her aesthetic, opt for a structured blazer or coat up top with a longer hemline for added coverage.

Kourtney Kardashian CREDIT: John Sheene/Ace Pictures/REX/Shu

Yeezy Season 4 Python Leather Boots: Wear With Track Pants + Hoodie

Kendall Jenner CREDIT: REX Shutterstock

If you’re eager to showcase those snakeskin beauties in all their glory, consider unexpected pairings like classic Adidas track pants and a zip-up hoodie. Overall, the look is sexy yet laidback (so you’ll avoid looking like you tried too hard putting together your outfit).

