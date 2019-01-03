Exactly What Shoes to Wear With Leggings

Comfortable and versatile, leggings have become a wardrobe staple. No longer are they only considered acceptable for the gym, but they can work for everything from casual outings with friends to slightly more formal events, too. Of course, the key to pulling them off (and making your legs look amazing) is how you style them — especially when it comes to your footwear.

To help you make getting dressed a little bit easier, we’ve rounded up a range of shoes perfect to pair with leggings. Each look is inspired by celebrities with impeccable street style — from Bella Hadid to Kendall Jenner — and suitable for a range of different occasions.

Casual Slip-Ons

If you’re always heading to yoga or spin classes, slip-ons are a great option. They offer the convenient on-and-off access of flip flops, yet look slightly more polished for your commute (after all, you never know who you’re going to run into).

Alessandra Ambrosio CREDIT: Shutterstock

Keds Double Decker Perf suede. CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Keds Double Decker Perf Suede, $44 (was $55).

Black Sneakers

You can never go wrong with a head-to-toe black ensemble — see Bella Hadid’s outfit for proof. Dark kicks paired with a monochromatic top and logo’d leggings offer a streamlined look.

Bella Hadid CREDIT: Shutterstock

Nike Viale CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Nike Viale, $55 (was $65).

White Kicks

White sneakers go with practically everything else in your closet, so why wouldn’t you pair them with leggings? Take a note from supermodel Gigi Hadid and finish off the look with a casual tee and your favorite flannel.

Gigi Hadid CREDIT: Shutterstock

To buy: Adidas Ultraboost, $162, (was $180).

Sparkly Loafers

Leather leggings are both sexy and sleek, and they look amazing when paired with loafers. Choose an embellished pair if the occasion is slightly more formal, such as an evening dinner or cocktail hour with friends.

Olivia Palermo CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sam Edelman Loraine

To buy: Sam Edelman Loraine, $72 (was $120).

Pumps

The perfect way to dress up a pair of leggings is by wearing them with pumps. Not only will they offer a polished touch to your ensemble, but they’ll also help elongate your legs. If you’re feeling daring, opt for a siren red pair to really turn heads.

Jesse J. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Aldo Traycey CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Aldo Traycey, $85.

Timberland Boots

For an laid-back look, try Timberlands. The lug sole and sturdy silhouette give off utilitarian vibes. And when worn with a classic band tee a la Kendall Jenner, it achieves a cool grunge aesthetic.

Kendall Jenner CREDIT: Shutterstock

Timberland Earthkeepers 6″ Premium boot. CREDIT: Shoes.com

To buy: Timberland Earthkeepers 6″ Premium Boot, $170.

Ankle Boots

Ankle boots and leggings are always a safe pairing. In this case, just remember to opt for leggings that hit the ankle rather than cropped styles that fall at the calf — as this will disrupt the visual line of your legs and make you appear shorter.

Bella Hadid CREDIT: Shutterstock

Free People Cecile ankle boot CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Free People Cecile Ankle Boot, $168.

