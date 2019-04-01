11 Super-Stylish, Comfy Wedding Shoes With Chunky Heels for Brides

No matter what type of wedding you’re looking for — small, traditional, destination, over-the-top — one thing remains consistent for every bride, and that’s to be comfortable. And while the wedding dress always seems to steal the spotlight over the shoes, footwear is actually more important when it comes to considering comfort. A bride on her big day should never be distracted by shaky stilettos or worried about sinking into grass while walking down the aisle, after all.

So if you’re looking for a pair of heels for your nuptials that has both style and comfort features, here’s what you need to look for:

Block Heels: This should be the No. 1 step. Shoes with chunky or block heels always provide more stability. But if you’re not into the look of a substantial heel, consider styles that are more geometric or embellished. To gain balance and a more level surface, you should also choose heels with a platform. Plus, wearing a platform can provide added length and better posture. Ankle Straps: High heels with ankle straps are always the way to go when it comes to picking out shoes for an occasion, especially if it’s for an event where you’ll be on your feet for hours. The strap offers added support and will essentially keep your shoe connected to your foot. Sandals With a Higher-Coverage Vamp Strap: A classic strappy sandal will have an ankle strap as well as strap closer to the toes. The thicker this strap is, the better. It provides more coverage, which gives more stability and all-around comfort.

Keep scrolling to shop for wedding shoes.

1. Jewel Badgley Mischka Cook Sandal

These silver glitter sandals are detailed with crisscross straps, offering an elegant silhouette. The style is also available in gold and black glitter.

Jewel Badgley Mischka Cook glitter sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

2. Salvatore Ferragamo Aulla Slingback

Keep your bridal look classic with these nude slingback heels. The scalloped flower block heel provides both comfort and added style.

Salvatore Ferragamo Aulla heel. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos Luxury

3. Loeffler Randall Penny Knot Mule

These shimmering Loeffler Randall slip-on sandals provide pizzazz, thanks to their knotted detailing at vamp, as well as stability with its circular chunky heel shape.

Loeffler Randall Penny knot mule. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

4. Sam Edelman Yaro Sandal

You always need something blue. Sam Edelman’s popular Yaro block-heeled sandal comes in a royal blue crinkled color and can be the perfect pop to a wedding day outfit.

Sam Edelman Yaro ankle-strap sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

5. Badgley Mischka Laraine Embellished Sandal

Badgley Mischka brings the glam for brides with its crystal-embellished ankle-strap sandal. Seen here in gold, the Laraine is also offered in nude, white and black satin.

Badgley Mischka Laraine embellished ankle-strap sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

6. Stuart Weitzman Sunray Platform Sandal

If you’re looking for some height for your wedding day, opt for Stuart Weitzman’s Sunray sandal, seen in cream nappa leather. The platform block heels are detailed with gold hardware.

Stuart Weitzman Sunray sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

7. Rebecca Minkoff Capriana Sandal

Dance the night away in these comfort-driven Rebecca Minkoff block-heeled sandals. The just over 3-inch shoe features an ankle strap for more stability and, for style, a knotted vamp. The Capriana is also available in white, fuchsia and black leather.

Rebecca Minkoff Capriana sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

8. Stuart Weitzman Nearlynude Sandal

Bring some elegance to your outfit on the big day with Stuart Weitzman’s Nearlynude sandals. Though they are a classic and simple style, the sandals’ glitter-infused mesh fabric offers a bit of grandeur.

Stuart Weitzman Nearlynude sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

9. Superdown Knox Heel

If you’re looking for a barely-there shoe style on your wedding day, these Superdown slip-on block-heeled sandals are calling your name. Seen in nude suede and PVC straps, the Knox heels are understated just enough to let your wedding dress really shine.

Superdown Knox heel. CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve.com

10. SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Celia Rhinestone Sandal

Slip on Sarah Jessica Parker’s rhinestone sandals. While they may not be the same wedding shoes seen in the “Sex and the City” movie, the Celia style still makes a statement.

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Celia sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

11. Schutz Saphire Platform Sandal

Alexandre Birman’s brand Schutz has an all-white leather platform sandal, which is an ideal pairing for any wedding gown.

Schutz Saphire CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve.com

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

