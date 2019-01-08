Dozens of Insanely Comfortable Shoes Are on Major Sale at Vionic

Everyone loves a pair of shoes they can comfortably wear 24/7. And when they’re on sale, they’re even more irresistible.

As part of its winter clearance event, Vionic — a brand known for cute, supportive footwear — is offering up to 50 percent off select styles including cozy slippers, athleisure kicks and more. Below, shop the discounted styles to scoop up before it’s too late.

Vionic Blaire Heeled Sandal

This sassy snake-embossed sandal features a deep heel cup and enhanced forefoot contour to keep feet happy from day to night. Originally $140, the style is now $70.

Vionic Blaire heeled sandal. CREDIT: Vionic

Vionic Gramercy Ballet Flat

Round out your wardrobe with this classic ballet flat featuring Vionic’s signature Orthaheel Technology to help support natural alignment and alleviate lower back pain. Down from $120, the pair is on sale for $60.

Vionic Gramercy ballet flat. CREDIT: Vionic

Vionic Gemma Mule Slippers

Oprah’s favorite slipper of 2018, finished with a super-soft Terry cloth and contoured footbed, is currently half off in this cheetah-print pattern. Naturally, sizes for this one are going fast.

Vionic Gemma mule slippers. CREDIT: Vionic

Vionic Solana Heeled Sandal

Stock up on this summer favorite, which features a manageable 2.5-inch heel height and easy-to-adjust Velcro straps. Once $140, it’s now $100.

Vionic Solana heeled sandal. CREDIT: Vionic

Vionic Riley Causal Sneaker

Whether you’re running errands or heading to yoga, this versatile sneaker — offering an EVA footbed and ultralightweight upper — can easily complete any off-duty look. Originally $130, the look is now 50 percent off.

Vionic Riley causal sneaker. CREDIT: Vionic

Vionic Midi Perf Slip-On Sneaker

These feminine slip-ons include a perforated leather upper and twin gore panels for all-day walkability. Reduced from $130, this colorway is now just $70.

Vionic Midi Perf slip-on sneaker. CREDIT: Vionic

Vionic Cadee Slip On

A wide elastic across the vamp offers easy on-and-off access in this sporty-meets-lifestyle option. Originally $130, it’s now $70.

Vionic Cadee slip-on. CREDIT: Vionic

