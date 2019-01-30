10 Cute Red Shoes to Wear on Valentine’s Day

Sure, you could sport a full-on fuschia look for Valentine’s Day, but if you want to avoid looking like a walking Hallmark card, it’s best to incorporate pops red below the ankle on the holiday. These 10 effortless looks will help you do just that, plus they work for practically any V-day event you may have planned — whether it’s a hot date night or sweet celebration with friends. Below, shop our top footwear picks for ringing in the special day.
1. Seychelles Island Flat
A waved topline and sleek pointed toe add a sophisticated touch to this classic ballet flat.
2. Steve Madden Rome Dress Bootie
These kitten heel booties are so versatile, you’ll be able to wear them far beyond date night.
3. Mango Vinyl Straps Sandals
Complete with on-trend clear straps, these slides are both edgy and effortless.
4. Guess Carrie
For an unexpected twist on a classic pump, try a pair with a curved stiletto heel, like this option from Guess.
5. Schutz Annalia
Pair these sexy sock booties with a slip dress and tights for a head-to-toe sultry look.
6. Steve Madden Kenny Heeled Sandal
These ankle tie sandals are an especially sassy pick.
7. Dirty Laundry Fillmore Velvet Sneaker
If you’re not a heels kind-of-gal, you can still getaway with wearing these sneakers without looking underdressed for more formal festivities. The rich velvet finish and ribbon laces offer a luxe effect.
9. Roger Vivier I Love Vivier Heart-Shape Leather Pumps
Another standout pump, this sleek satin pair features an adorable heart-shaped vamp and heart details in the sole.
8. Jewel Badgley Mischka Dustine Appliqué Sandal
These stunning heels from Jewel Badgley Mischka are especially fitting for the holiday, given their rose appliqué details lining the front of the shoe.
9. Ganni Sabine Suede Slingback Pumps
Whether worn with jeans or a midi skirt, these bow-embellished slingbacks will add a feminine touch to any ensemble.
