Toms Has An Adorable Wedding Shoe Collection You Probably Never Knew Existed

When you think of wedding footwear, Toms probably isn’t the first brand that comes to mind.

But the brand has a cute wedding shoe collection that’s perfect for a more casual affair — filled with cute, casual styles for men, women and children.

Even better, all of the shoes are reasonably priced, making Toms’ wedding collection a great choice if you’re asking your wedding party to buy shoes you don’t think they’ll wear again.

Below, shop seven of our favorite styles.

1. Toms Blush Grosgrain Women’s Classics

This is a fun bow-adorned take on the brand’s Classics flat — available in either white or pink. The shoes run $60 in women’s sizing, and the same style is available for girls.

Toms blush grosgrain women’s Classics. CREDIT: Toms

2. Tiny Toms Mary-Janes

These glittery silver Mary Janes will pair well with any flower girl dress, and they can be worn with a more casual ensemble after the wedding.

Toms glittery silver Mary-Janes. CREDIT: Toms

3. Toms Birch Nubuck Leandro Sneakers

Nothing keeps a formal event from feeling stuffy like pairing sneakers with a suit. These ones have a luxe feel with a leather and suede upper, and they retail for just $100.

Toms Leandro sneakers CREDIT: Toms

4.Toms Petal-Pink Wedges

It’s hard to find cute heels for under $100, but this pair from Toms is one chic option. It features a comfy wedge heel, perfect for dancing the night away.

Toms petal-pink wedges. CREDIT: Toms

5. Tiny Toms Pink Canvas Crib Alpargatas

Is there a baby girl in your family? Dress her up in these polka-dotted crib shoes with bow detailing.

Tiny Toms pink polka-dot classic Alpargatas. CREDIT: Toms

6. Toms Forged Iron Dress Shoes

These would pair great with suits or could be worn dressed-down with jeans, and they’re comfy for dancing throughout the whole night.

Toms Forged iron dress shoes. CREDIT: Toms

7. Toms Petal Pink Lexie Sandal

For a pretty alternative to a high heel, consider this Toms Lexie sandal. It featured lace grosgrain detailing with a gladiator silhouette.

Toms petal pink lace grosgrain Lexie sandal. CREDIT: Toms

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

