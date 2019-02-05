Toms Has An Adorable Wedding Shoe Collection You Probably Never Knew Existed

When you think of wedding footwear, Toms probably isn’t the first brand that comes to mind.
But the brand has a cute wedding shoe collection that’s perfect for a more casual affair — filled with cute, casual styles for men, women and children.
Even better, all of the shoes are reasonably priced, making Toms’ wedding collection a great choice if you’re asking your wedding party to buy shoes you don’t think they’ll wear again.
Below, shop seven of our favorite styles.
1. Toms Blush Grosgrain Women’s Classics
This is a fun bow-adorned take on the brand’s Classics flat — available in either white or pink. The shoes run $60 in women’s sizing, and the same style is available for girls.
2. Tiny Toms Mary-Janes
These glittery silver Mary Janes will pair well with any flower girl dress, and they can be worn with a more casual ensemble after the wedding.
3. Toms Birch Nubuck Leandro Sneakers
Nothing keeps a formal event from feeling stuffy like pairing sneakers with a suit. These ones have a luxe feel with a leather and suede upper, and they retail for just $100.
4.Toms Petal-Pink Wedges
It’s hard to find cute heels for under $100, but this pair from Toms is one chic option. It features a comfy wedge heel, perfect for dancing the night away.
5. Tiny Toms Pink Canvas Crib Alpargatas
Is there a baby girl in your family? Dress her up in these polka-dotted crib shoes with bow detailing.
6. Toms Forged Iron Dress Shoes
These would pair great with suits or could be worn dressed-down with jeans, and they’re comfy for dancing throughout the whole night.
7. Toms Petal Pink Lexie Sandal
For a pretty alternative to a high heel, consider this Toms Lexie sandal. It featured lace grosgrain detailing with a gladiator silhouette.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
Want more?
3,000 People Searched for These Shoes Even Before They Were Available to Buy
Gucci, Prada and More Designer Shoes You Won’t Believe Are Under $200
These Cute and Comfy Dress Shoes Are on Sale Right Now