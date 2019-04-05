Sign up for our newsletter today!

10 Trendy Tie-Dye Shoes You Can Wear to Festivals and Everywhere Else This Spring — Starting at $11

By Madeleine Crenshaw
chuck 70 beach high top, converse, sneaker, tie-dye, spring 2019 trends, festival style
Chuck 70 Beach high-top s.
CREDIT: Converse

Psychedelic colors are making a comeback this season. Tie-dyeing showed up on several runways during the spring ’19 fashion weeks, including Eckhaus Latta in New York, Christian Dior in Paris and Prada in Milan. The technicolor design is predicted to carry over into the fall, as tie-dye shoes were seen at the Off-White show in March during Paris Fashion Week.

The choice for designers to feature the DIY-inspired trend is no doubt a nostalgic nod to the 1960s. With Woodstock celebrating its 50th anniversary in August and the rise of civil rights movements in recent years (think Black Lives Matter and #MeToo), the trend captures the spirit of the times as much as it did five decades ago.

Celebrities are also taking on tie-dye. Kim Kardashian and “Superbad” actor Jonah Hill have been seen wearing the pattern. Musician John Mayer even tie-dyed his Off-White x Nike Air Prestos.

With a number of music festivals and warm weather approaching, tie-dye is showing up everywhere, from tops to kicks. Here are 10 tie-dye shoes that you can shop now, including choices from Nike and Converse.

1. Aldo Hiwiel Sneaker

Aldo’s low-cut sneaker is a technicolor tie-dye dream. The festival-friendly shoe also features a translucent pink rubber outsole, making it all the groovier when it comes to purchasing trendy but sensible footwear.

Aldo, sneaker, tie dye, spring 2019 trends, festival style
Aldo’s Hiewiel shoe.
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Aldo Hiwiel $70
2. Pedro Garcia Women’s x Raquel Allegra Kaname Flip-Flop

This satin shoe is a collaboration between Spanish footwear designer Pedro Garcia and American fashion designer Raquel Allegra. The luxury sandal is available in a gray/white tie-day colorway, as well. The square-toe of the flip-flop is also a trend that will translate into the fall, making these shoes an ideal choice for both the beach and post-Labor Day season.

Pedro Garcia Women's x Raquel Allegra Kaname Flip Flop, tie dye shoes, spring 2019 trends, festival style
Pedro Garcia Women’s x Raquel Allegra Kaname flip-flop.
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Pedro Garcia x Raquel Allegra… $395
3. Asics Hypergel-Sai Sneaker

For a more toned down look, go with the Hypergel-Sai by Asics. The sleek black shoe has Hypergel beads inside the midsole, making it the perfect choice in footwear when it comes to exploring a music festival or traveling. The black and white tie-dye design on the outsole makes for a comfortable yet still on-trend shoe for the spring.

Sneaker, tie dye shoes, spring 2019 trends, festival style
Hypergel-Sai sneaker by Asics.
CREDIT: Atheleta
Buy: Asics Hypergel-Sai Sneaker $84 was $120
4. Keds Double Decker Tie-Dye Shoe

A trippy take to a classic slip-on, this Keds Double Decker Tie-Dye shoe has a 1-inch platform and a Cushion Dreamfoam footbed for extra comfort.

Keds Sneaker, tie dye shoes, spring 2019 trends, festival style
Keds Double Decker tie-dye shoe.
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Keds Double Decker Tie-Dye $55
5. Converse Chuck 70 Beach Dye High-Top

Inspired by the summer sky, these shoes are a new take on the classic Converse Chuck 70 high-top. The shoe comes in two colorways: a pink/melon version and a dreamy blue.

chuck 70 beach high top, converse, sneaker, tie-dye
Converse’s Chuck 70 Beach high-top.
CREDIT: Converse
Buy: Converse Chuck 70 Beach High Top $85
6. Rocket Dog Moon Og Webbing Fabric Flip-Flop

Hit the beach in these tie-dye slides. The Rocket Dog shoes have a flatform sole (another hot trend this spring ’19 season) and a tie-dye webbed upper for support.

Rocket dog sandal, tie dye shoe, spring 2019 trends, festival style
Rocket Dog women’s Moon Og webbing fabric flip-flop.
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Rocket Dog Moon Og flip flop $11
6. Nike Womens Air Huarache Sneaker

You can have cotton candy skies with this Nike Air Huarache sneaker. The shoe has an easy slip-in design with a lightweight foam underfoot, making it an ideal sneaker for spending hours on your feet.

Nike Womens Air Huarache Sneaker, tie dye shoe, spring 2019 trends, festival style
Nike Air Huarache sneaker.
CREDIT: Overstock
Buy: Nike Womens Air Huarache Sneaker $99
7. Dries Van Noten Tie Dye Block-Heel Pump

Get down to business in these playful tie-dye pumps. This trippy update to a classic shoe is complete with a flared block heel and a squared-off upper. Dries Van Noten has been taking some impressive fashion risks in recent seasons, like experimenting with platforms for fall ’19 during Parish Fashion Week.

Dries Van Noten Tie Dye Block Heel Pump, spring 2019 trends, festival season style
Dries Van Noten tie-dye block-heel pump.
CREDIT: Nordstrom
Buy: Dries Van Noten Tie-Dye Block Heel Pump $600
8. Vans Slip-On Tie-Dye Skate Shoe

Another classic shoe with a groovy spin. These tie-dye Vans are easy to slip-on with their dual elastic goring. The sturdy canvas upper makes it a great shoe for walking around the grounds of a music festival or exploring a boardwalk at the beach. And of course, these Vans have a vulcanized sole good for gripping onto a skateboard, if you’re so inclined when the sun comes out.

Vans Slip On Tie Dye Skate Shoe, spring 2019 trends, festival season style
Vans Slip-On tie-dye skate shoe.
CREDIT: Journeys
Buy: Vans Slip-On Tie-Dye Skate Shoe $60
9. Puma Defy Mid Tie-Dye Athletic Shoe

These sock-shoe Pumas combine the tie-dye and chunky-trainer trends. The Defy Mid tie-die shoe has breathable mesh uppers and a Rebound foam midsole. It runs in a small size, perfect for those with petite feet.

Puma, tie dye shoe, spring 2019 trends, festival style
Puma Defy Mid tie-dye athletic shoe.
CREDIT: Journeys
Buy: Puma Defy Mid Tie Dye Athletic Shoe $80
10. Crocs Classic Tie-Dye Graphic Clog

Available for both men and women, the tie-dye Croc is the ultimate statement shoe. Comfortable to wear, odor-resistant and easy to clean, these shoes are an easy way to step in comfort while being bold.

Crocs Tie Dye Graphic Clog, tie dye shoes, spring 2019 trends, festival season style
Crocs tie-dye graphic clog.
CREDIT: Crocs
Buy: Crocs Classic Tie-dye Clog $34
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Find out below what Iris Apfel thinks about the current shoe trends.

