Gucci, Prada and More Designer Shoes You Won’t Believe Are Under $200

By Ella Chochrek
Designer shoes can come at a steep cost. Even when on deep sales, shoes from brands like Gucci and Jimmy Choo can run you well over $400.

One of the best kept secrets? Consignment shopping. There are loads of chic designer shoes available on The RealReal at deep discount — even though they’ve only been gently worn.

Shop nine of our favorites below.

Gucci Embellished Cap-Toe Pumps

These square-toe Gucci pumps — which feature gold-tone embellishment and slingback straps — are selling for just $125.

gucci square-toe pumps
Square-toe Gucci pumps.
CREDIT: The RealReal
Buy: Gucci Pumps $125
Oscar de la Renta Leather Slingback Sandals

Priced at $145, these Oscar de la Renta slingback sandals are perfect for a summer night out.

Oscar de la Renta slingback sandals
Oscar de la Renta slingback sandals.
CREDIT: The RealReal
Buy: Oscar de la Renta sandals $145
Prada Patent-Leather Pointed-Toe Pumps

At $145, these classic Prada pumps are a steal. They come in tawny leather and have a 3.75-inch heel.

Prada pointed-toe pumps
Prada pointed-toe pumps.
CREDIT: The RealReal
Buy: Prada Pumps $145
Manolo Blahnik Leather Lace-Up Flats

These stylish lavender leather Manolo Blahnik flats feature lace-up closures at the uppers. They’re just $125.

Manolo Blahnik
Manolo Blahnik lace-up flats.
CREDIT: The RealReal
Buy: Manolo Blahnik Flats $125
Giuseppe Zanotti Patent-Leather Ankle-Boots

These 4.5-inch Giuseppe Zanotti ankle-boots feature a pointed toe and a patent leather upper. Grab them at just $140.

Giuseppe Zanotti pointed-toe ankle-boots
Giuseppe Zanotti pointed-toe ankle-boots.
CREDIT: The RealReal
Buy: Giuseppe Zanotti Boots $140
Jimmy Choo Embellished Cap-Toe Flats

Available for just $145, these Jimmy Choo black leather flats have a gold-embellished cap-toe.

Jimmy Choo embellished cap-toe flats
Jimmy Choo embellished cap-toe flats.
CREDIT: The RealReal
Buy: Jimmy Choo Flats $145
Miu Miu Metallic Platform Sandals

Get these sensual Miu Miu sandals — which have a 5.5-inch heel and a buckled strap at the ankle — for $145.

miu miu
Metallic platform sandals from Miu Miu.
CREDIT: The RealReal
Buy: Miu Miu Sandals $145
Stuart Weitzman Suede Knee-High Boots

Grab these classic black suede boots — which feature a 3.25-inch heel and a pointed toe — for $195.

Black suede knee-high Stuart Weitzman boots
Black suede knee-high Stuart Weitzman boots.
CREDIT: The RealReal
Buy: Stuart Weitzman Boots $195
Dolce & Gabbana Embellished Pointed-Toe Pumps

These 3.5-inch Dolce & Gabbana pumps have a pointed toe and sequin embellishment. Grab them for $140.

Dolce & Gabbana embellished pumps
Dolce & Gabbana embellished pumps.
CREDIT: The RealReal
Buy: Dolce & Gabbana Pumps $140
