All the Tax-Free Shopping Days to Help With Back-to-School Savings

Purchasing school supplies, clothing and footwear for kids starting the new school year can quickly add up, which is why it’s smart to take advantage of opportunities to shop without paying sales tax. Savvy parents know that multiple states have tax-free shopping dates on the calendar in the month or two before school begins, providing an opportunity to fulfill back-to-school needs without breaking the bank.
To make the savings process easy, we’ve rounded up a list of tax-free shopping weekends for all states that will offer such discounts before school starts. There are 16 states holding tax-less days this year, but be forewarned: Only certain items are eligible for the savings, with clothing and footwear included in many of the states below.
Alabama
Dates: July 19–21
What it covers: Clothing, books school supplies and computers
Arkansas
Dates: Aug. 3–4
What it covers: Clothing and school supplies
Connecticut
Dates: Aug. 18–24
What it covers: Clothing and footwear
Florida
Dates: Aug. 2–6
What it covers: Clothing, footwear, school supplies and computers
Iowa
Dates: Aug. 2 and 3
What it covers: Clothing and footwear
Maryland
Dates: Aug. 11–17
What it covers: Clothing and footwear
Massachusetts
Dates: Aug. 17 and 18
What it covers: Items that cost less than $2,500, excluding motorboats and vehicles, tobacco, marijuana and marijuana products, alcohol, steam, gas, electricity and telecommunications services
Mississippi
Dates: July 26 and 27
What it covers: Clothing, footwear and school supplies
Missouri
Dates: Aug. 2–4
What it covers: Clothing, school supplies and computers
New Mexico
Dates: Aug. 2–4
What it covers: Clothing, footwear, school supplies and computers
Ohio
Dates: Aug. 2–4
What it covers: Clothing and school supplies
Oklahoma
Dates: Aug. 2–4
What it covers: Clothing and footwear
South Carolina
Dates: Aug. 2–4
What it covers: Clothing, footwear, school supplies and computers
Tennessee
Dates: July 26–28
What it covers: Clothing, school supplies and computers
Texas
Dates: Aug. 9–11
What it covers: Clothing, footwear and school supplies
Virginia
Dates: Aug. 2–4
What it covers: Clothing, footwear and school supplies
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
Want more?
Where, When and What Families Are Buying This Back-to-School Season
Grading Back to School: The 4 Big Marketing Trends This Season
Tax-Free Holidays Create a Lot of Hype for Back-to-School — But Do They Spur Sales?