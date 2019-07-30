All the Tax-Free Shopping Days to Help With Back-to-School Savings

Back-to-school signage at a store in Massachusetts.

Purchasing school supplies, clothing and footwear for kids starting the new school year can quickly add up, which is why it’s smart to take advantage of opportunities to shop without paying sales tax. Savvy parents know that multiple states have tax-free shopping dates on the calendar in the month or two before school begins, providing an opportunity to fulfill back-to-school needs without breaking the bank.

To make the savings process easy, we’ve rounded up a list of tax-free shopping weekends for all states that will offer such discounts before school starts. There are 16 states holding tax-less days this year, but be forewarned: Only certain items are eligible for the savings, with clothing and footwear included in many of the states below.

Alabama

Dates: July 19–21

What it covers: Clothing, books school supplies and computers

Arkansas

Dates: Aug. 3–4

What it covers: Clothing and school supplies

Connecticut

Dates: Aug. 18–24

What it covers: Clothing and footwear

Florida

Dates: Aug. 2–6

What it covers: Clothing, footwear, school supplies and computers

Iowa

Dates: Aug. 2 and 3

What it covers: Clothing and footwear

Maryland

Dates: Aug. 11–17

What it covers: Clothing and footwear

Massachusetts

Dates: Aug. 17 and 18

What it covers: Items that cost less than $2,500, excluding motorboats and vehicles, tobacco, marijuana and marijuana products, alcohol, steam, gas, electricity and telecommunications services

Mississippi

Dates: July 26 and 27

What it covers: Clothing, footwear and school supplies

Missouri

Dates: Aug. 2–4

What it covers: Clothing, school supplies and computers

New Mexico

Dates: Aug. 2–4

What it covers: Clothing, footwear, school supplies and computers

Ohio

Dates: Aug. 2–4

What it covers: Clothing and school supplies

Oklahoma

Dates: Aug. 2–4

What it covers: Clothing and footwear

South Carolina

Dates: Aug. 2–4

What it covers: Clothing, footwear, school supplies and computers

Tennessee

Dates: July 26–28

What it covers: Clothing, school supplies and computers

Texas

Dates: Aug. 9–11

What it covers: Clothing, footwear and school supplies

Virginia

Dates: Aug. 2–4

What it covers: Clothing, footwear and school supplies

