7 Stylish ‘Stripper Heels’ With Leg-Lengthening Effects That Celebs Love — Starting at $33

Petite women, listen up. We may have found your new secret weapon.

Often referred to as stripper or fetish heels, the shoes feature a sky-high stiletto heel and platform base upwards of 3 inches to give you unparalleled height. And while they once had a taboo association, they’re now being linked to a sense of empowerment and confidence, thanks to a growing number of celebrities wearing them on the red carpet.

Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian (who both stand under 5-foot-4) are both fans of styles from the brand Pleaser, which carries a range of towering silhouettes from mules to thigh-high boots. Even Helen Mirren has reached for the look over the years, while Jennifer Lopez most recently rocked a bejeweled option in her latest music video for effortless leg-lengthening effects.

While the shoes probably aren’t ideal for occasions where you’ll be standing for hours, they’re perfect for parties where you’ll only need to be on your feet to snap a few photos. Eager to try the bold heels for yourself? Shop a range of standout looks from Pleaser below — all available on Amazon and starting at just $33.

Pleaser Platform Dress Sandal

A bedazzled base adds an opulent flair to this PVC style.

Pleaser platform dress sandal. CREDIT: Amazon

Pleaser Flamingo Sandal

Add a flirty touch below the ankle with this allover glitter sandal done in bubblegum pink.

Pleaser Flamingo sandal. CREDIT: Amazon

Pleaser Adore-3000 Boot

If you’re really looking to make a statement, these red latex thigh-high boots offer a supremely sexy look.

Pleaser Adore-3000 boot. CREDIT: Amazon

Pleaser Platform Sandal

Follow Kim Kardashian’s lead and pair these clear mules with a long silk gown for your next soirée.

Pleaser platform sandal. CREDIT: Amazon

Pleaser Aspire Front Lace-up Sandal

Tuck a pair of skinny jeans into these lace-up sandals for a casual yet sultry look.

Pleaser Aspire front lace-up sandal. CREDIT: Amazon

Pleaser Sky-308 Pump

This sandal is available with a range of colorful bases to liven up any evening look.

Pleaser Sky-308 pump. CREDIT: Amazon

Pleaser Adore-1020 Boot

Complete with sleek speed laces, this combat-style boot is especially on-trend.

Pleaser Adore-1020 boot. CREDIT: Amazon

