Everlane’s New Loafer Is So Good, It Had a 15,000-Person Waitlist

With its classic and comfy pieces, Everlane has earned a cult following (even Meghan Markle is a fan). And now, the brand is back with another highly anticipated drop: the Day Loafer.

According to the brand, the new style once had a 15,000-person waitlist — and it’s not hard to see why. Part of Everlane’s Day collection (which also includes a boot, flat and heel), the classic silhouette is made of supple Italian leather and is versatile enough to wear with jeans and tee combos to more formal office attire. It also features a cushioned insole for 24/7 comfort and an elasticized back, so you can easily slip the style on and off.

The shoe comes in five colors: black, white, pale yellow, dusty rose and caramel. And they’re currently available for purchase at Everlane.com for $155.

Considering the popularity of Everlane’s footwear, we have a feeling these won’t last long (in fact, some sizes are already sold out). Below, shop every colorway from the collection while you still can.

Everlane Day loafer in Black. CREDIT: Everlane

Everlane Day loafer in Pale Yellow. CREDIT: Everlane

Everlane Day Loafer in Caramel. CREDIT: Everlane

Everlane Day Loafer in Dark Rose. CREDIT: Everlane

Everlane Day loafer in White. CREDIT: Everlane

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want More?

The Most Comfortable Designer Heels, According to a Podiatrist

The 7 Most Comfortable Flats You Can Wear to Work

Rothy’s New Kids’ Sneakers Are as Cute as You’d Expect