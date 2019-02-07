Allbirds’ Ever-Popular Shoes Just Launched in 8 Spring-Ready Colors

Just in case you need an excuse to purchase yet another pair of those cute and comfy Allbirds, the San-Francisco-based brand has added eight new colorways to its repertoire. Inspired by natural gemstones and minerals, the latest collection features a range of neutral to vibrant hues that are perfect for spring. Some of our favorite additions? A lovely speckled black and gray finish called “Kereru Marble” and a fuscia-inspired look dubbed “Nikau Tourmaline” for a bold pop of color below the ankle.

The new colorways will be available in all the brand’s styles and retail between $95 and $115. Check out a few standouts below and head to Allbirds.com to see all the coveted new offerings.

Allbirds Wool Runners in Kereru Marble

The classic Wool Runner gets an edge with this two-tone iteration, featuring a soft gray upper and solid black sole.

Allbirds Wool Runners in Kereru Marble CREDIT: Allbirds

Allbirds Wool Loungers in Kereru Moonstone

Cop this easy-slip-on in a stylish speckled blue.

Allbirds Wool Loungers in Kereru Moonstone CREDIT: Allbirds

Allbirds Tree Toppers in Nikau Limestone

Break up all the darks in your closet with this taupe-colored bootie.

Allbirds Tree Toppers in Nikau Limestone CREDIT: Allbirds

Allbirds Tree Runners in Nikau Tourmaline

Stand out from the crowd with a pair of deep pink Tree Runners.

Allbirds Tree Runners in Nikau Tourmaline CREDIT: Allbirds

Allbirds Tree Skippers in Nikau Concrete

A lower vamp and sleek gray finish make this pair a versatile warm-weather pick.

Allbirds Tree Skippers in Nikau Concrete CREDIT: Allbirds

