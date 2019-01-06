9 Shearling-Lined Shoes to Keep You Cozy This Winter Starting at $31

There are few better feelings than stepping into cozy, furry footwear to tackle cold weather. Shearling accents always add a stylish touch to winter boots or shoes, but a pair fully lined in the material doubles up on both style and comfort. Below, shop our favorite shearling lined picks — from Sorel, Marc Fisher and more — you’ll be eager to slip into this winter.

Marc Fisher LTD Daven

An elevated take on the classic hiking boot, the Marc Fisher Daven features recognizable speed laces in a heeled, fur-accented silhouette.

Marc Fisher LTD Daven CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Marc Fisher LTD Daven, $161 (was $269).

Tretorn Linawnt

Perfect for rainy days, this sleek rainboot will keep feet dry and warm during any downpour.

Tretorn Linawnt CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Tretorn Linawnt, $77 (was $100).

Superga 2795 Suehairfurw

Kate Middleton’s favorite sneaker brand also carries kicks made for cold weather. Case in point: the Superga 2795 Suehairfurw, featuring a leather suede upper and plush inside.

Superga 2795 Suehairfurw CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Superga 2795 Suehairfurw, $109.

See by Chloe SB31130A

This chic lace-up boot offers a sturdy block heel and outsole for added traction on slick surfaces.

See by Chloe SB31130A CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: See by Chloe SB31130A, $336 (was $495)

Ross & Snow Cristiana SP Moto Boot

Hop on the moto boot trend with this edgy option from Ross & Snow, complete with a special waterproof coating and removable insoles to help you customize your level of support.

Ross & Snow Cristiana SP moto boot. CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Ross & Snow Cristiana SP Moto Boot, $237 (was $395).

Timberland Courmayeur Valley 6″ Boot

Timberland’s iconic 6-Inch boot gets an update for winter with a fur-lined interior, as well as an EVA midsole and antimicrobial footbed for added comfort.

Timberland Courmayeur Valley 6″ boot. CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Timberland Courmayeur Valley 6″ Boot, $175.

Sanuk Furreal Classic Chill

Shearling lines almost the entirety of this flip flip (from the straps to footbed) to keep your feet ultra-cozy while lounging around at home.

Sanuk Furreal Classic Chill CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Sanuk Furreal Classic Chill, $31 (was $45).

Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Rory Cozy

This tassled slip-on sneaker features a cushioned footbed and durable outsole for long-lasting wear.

Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Rory Cozy CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Rory Cozy, $93 (was $155).

SOREL Joan of Arctic Wedge II Shearling

Genuine shearling and microfleece linings provide extra warmth in these Sorel boots, while a lace-up design and wedge silhouette will earn you extra style points.

SOREL Joan of Arctic Wedge II shearling. CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: SOREL Joan of Arctic Wedge II Shearling, $250.

